Derrick Rose Speaks On His NBA Legacy

03.07.12 6 years ago

The Chicago Bulls are having an exciting, somewhat under-the-radar season lead by reigning MVP Derrick Rose. Last year, Rose was getting all of the hype on his way to winning the MVP; this year the media is focused on different stories (see Lin, Jeremy) but Rose is still getting it done (22.4 points, 7.7 assists per game). The Bulls recently launched a video campaign to sign people up for their season ticket wait list and in their latest video Rose talks about letting his game speak for itself and his legacy.

The quote at the end sums up his character on and off the court:
“I’ll do anything to win…I think about my legacy â€“ when you think about Derrick Rose I want you to think that he was a winner, and that he gave it his all.”

Although Rose is only in his fourth season, with a regular season MVP already on his mantle it seems safe to say that he is well on the path to establishing his legacy as a winner.

What do you think Rose’s legacy will be at the end of his career?

TOPICS#Video#Derrick Rose#Chicago Bulls
