Derrick Rose Will Not Play Tonight Against Clippers Due To Hamstring Injury

The hamstring that Derrick Rose injured on Thursday night is indeed improving, but not enough for him to suit up tonight in Chicago Bulls’ marquee matchup versus the Los Angeles Clippers.

Here’s Nick Friedell of ESPN Chicago:

Thibs says Rose is out tonight. — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) November 17, 2014

Thibs says Rose is doing a little better, did a little more today, but he will not play against Clippers. — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) November 17, 2014

Despite the news that Rose will miss Monday’s game, it’s very encouraging for the Bulls that he was able to do more in practice today than yesterday. It seems only a matter of time until the former MVP is healthy enough to take the lineup once again. If this were a playoff game, it stands to reason that Rose could play.

Until he’s fully healthy, though, there’s simply no reason for a stacked Chicago team to rush him back.

Rose says he is feeling better but wants to remain conservative to allow hamstring to heal. — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) November 17, 2014

Rose on positivity: "I think we're going to have a big year. I think I'm going to have a big year so just having faith in that just knowing" — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) November 17, 2014

Rose said there's no reason to rush on such a deep team,"I'm trying to get back out there as quick as possible, but waiting until I'm 100%." — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) November 17, 2014

Of course, that Rose is unwilling to take the court until he’s 100 percent will further distress some fans. After recently saying that rest has more to do with his post-basketball life than getting prepared for future competition, his detractors are louder than ever. Don’t count us among them. Rose is entitled to consider his retirement health when assessing his readiness for work just like the rest of us.

Plus, a hamstring strain is no injury to take lightly:

Rose says he must be cautious after knee problems."Hamstrings are huge in the process of coming back. You need them they control everything" — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) November 17, 2014

This is heartening. After Rose went down on Thursday night, we wondered if it was possible that he was absentmindedly neglecting other lower body areas while rehabbing and strengthening his knees – Wilson Chandler told Dime in an exclusive interview that such an oversight limited him for multiple seasons. He and Chicago’s medical personnel clearly arne’t making the same mistake.

It should be no surprise that Rose’s adjustment to playing regular season basketball has taken this course. The Bulls were always going to be extra cautious with him this season, especially in the early going. They need to think long-term, and are clearly doing so by keeping Rose from a second consecutive game tonight.

