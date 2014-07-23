Desmond Mason Fulfills His Dream & Becomes An Artist

You might remember Desmond Mason. He played 10 seasons in the NBA, and won the Slam Dunk Contest in 2001. In 2005, he averaged a career-high 17.2 points per game with the Milwaukee Bucks. Since retiring from the NBA, Mason has been fulfilling his lifelong dream of being an artist.

Mason was an athletic talent who had a very consistent career, even if it felt unspectacular. He averaged double digits in points and played over 30 minutes per game in every season from 2002 to 2007, but most will remember him for his Slam Dunk Contest performance in 2001:

In his post-playing career, Mason has become a successful artist. By way of his website, Mason earned a scholarship at Oklahoma State University where he majored in Studio Art. His interest in art goes back to when he was 13, and made his first ceramic.

Mason, who describes himself as an abstract expressionist, has sold hundreds of his paintings to collectors from around the world. He also has an annual Desmond Mason Art Show where he raises money by selling his art and donating to charities such as the Boys and Girls Club, Youth Services of Oklahoma City and the Oklahoma City National Memorial.

Last year, Mason discussed his style with The Edmonton Sun:

“I paint by emotion so everything I create is a piece of me to some extent,” Mason said. “Releasing these prints is like my first Upper Deck NBA Basketball cards. This is a very satisfying and life-affirming moment in my art career that will make my work available to a wider audience around the world.”

Earlier this year, he invited VICE Sports for an inside look at this craft:

NBA players aren’t just basketball automatons, they have dreams and aspirations off the court, too, so it’s nice to see one former player fulfill his in such dazzling fashion.

