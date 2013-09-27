A Detailed Look At Jordan Brand’s Holiday Preview

As the story goes, when Michael Jordan was deciding which sneaker company to sign with out of UNC, he was sure about one thing: It almost certainly would not be. Jordan had a very high opinion of, and he had played his entire college career inâ€“ which endorsed guys likeand. MJ’s parents actually had to convince him to go through with his trip to Portland to hear Nike’s pitch.

What has transpired over the past three decades illustrates the importance of presenting oneself well. Jordan was completely blown away by Nike’s presentation, which convinced him they had a genuine vision for him other companies wouldn’t or couldn’t match.

From there, everything simply came together. Jordan became a household name, and Air Jordans subsequently became an enduring status symbol. Almost a decade after he played his final game, the Jordan Brand generated $1.75 billion in 2012, according to Forbes.

Jordan evolving into the greatest player in basketball history obviously had a lot to do with that success. But it’s mind-blowing to think how different things might be today had Nike not understood that they absolutely had to put their best foot forward.

All these years later, Nike and the Jordan Brand still understand the value of presentation, as demonstrated by this week’s Jordan Brand Holiday Preview, staged at the Nike NYC offices in Chelsea. Spread across several intricately designed rooms with distinct themes, the Preview offered selected media the opportunity to get a look at the Brand’s sneakers and gear earmarked for the next few months.

Make no mistake, they have a lot to work with; for my part, I couldn’t wait to see the Laney Vs in person. But the Holiday Preview put Jordan’s product in the best possible light, paying visual tribute both to their rich heritage and their continuing innovations in sneaker technology, which have combined to emblazon a Jumpman on 58 percent of basketball sneakers sold last year.

Here are five things that jumped out at us during Dime‘s walkthrough of the Jordan Holiday Preview showroom this week.

1. “BEL AIR” JORDAN

Perhaps the best reason Jordan retros remain so coveted is the way they evoke eras gone by. The multicolored “Bel Air” Jordan V is a new mock-up, yet it has drawn buzz from anyone who grew up in the ’90s watching Fresh Prince, which featured Will Smith wearing a fresh pair of Js in seemingly every episode.

As such, the most intriguing room in the Holiday Preview was the one done up to look like the Fresh Prince’s bedroom, with bright mid-90s style colors everywhere. A television was hooked up to an old-school Nintendo complete with Super Mario Bros. (I resisted the urge to ask if I could play.) Sitting on a desk was a collection of vintage Sports Illustrated magazines featuring Jordan â€“ and, in a nice touch, Tyra Banks. Classics like “Regulate” wafted through the speakers.

Around the room were various pairs from the “Bel Air” pack, highlighted of course by the Air Jordan Vs, which release Oct. 5 and look very sharp in person. But don’t sleep on the Air Jordan XX8 SE and CP3.VII, both of which made me want to do the Carlton Dance.

Speaking of which…

