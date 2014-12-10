Is This The Most Devastated Michigan Fan Ever?

Last night, the Michigan Wolverines dropped a second consecutive game at home to in-state non-rival Eastern Michigan, 45-42. It’s the first time Eastern Michigan has beaten Michigan since December 17, 1997, and it comes after the Wolverines dropped a game this past weekend to the New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT). One Michigan fan’s countenance summed it all up.

Eastern Michigan won despite shooting just 32.6 percent from the field. Eastern Michigan’s Jodan Price led all scorers with a game-high 11. Caris LeVert and Zak Irvin led Michigan with 10 points apiece, but they went a combined 7-for-24 from the field. Despite the abysmal shooting from both squads, it was one fan’s expression that’ll plague our dreams for months.

All we can think about is the haunted look on this girl’s face. Any sort of simile or metaphor for her disbelief when she sees her beloved Wolverines dropping a second consecutive game would only involve extreme violence against family and friends or a particularly cursed Stephen King creation.

Shudder.

Thanks to Uproxx for bringing this to our attention.

