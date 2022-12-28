Devin Booker Will Miss At Least Four Weeks With A Groin Injury

The Phoenix Suns have lost three of their last four games, and now are facing at least four weeks of action without the services of Devin Booker. The team announced on Wednesday afternoon that Booker, who has missed six of the last nine games due to injuries, is going to spend some time on the sidelines due to a left groin strain.

INJURY UPDATE: Further evaluation has confirmed that Devin Booker has sustained a left groin strain. He will be re-evaluated in four weeks. — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) December 28, 2022

It’s a tough blow for the Suns, which have struggled without Booker during the 2022-23 campaign. Phoenix is 2-4 on the year with him sidelined, while Booker only played four minutes on Christmas against the Denver Nuggets before aggravating the injury. The Suns lost that game, as well. If he is able to return after four weeks on the bench, Booker would miss 14 games and return on Jan. 26 against the Dallas Mavericks.

Phoenix finds itself sitting at 20-15 on the season, good for fifth place in the Western Conference. They are one game up on the Dallas Mavericks for the 6-seed and only 1.5 games games above the Sacramento Kings for the 7-seed, which would put them in the play-in tournament. Booker has, once again, played like an All-Star on the year, averaging 27.1 points, 5.6 assists, and 4.6 rebounds in 34.6 minutes per game while shooting 47.7 percent from the field and 37 percent from the three-point line.