Devin Booker Is Expected To Miss Up To Six Weeks Due To Hand Surgery

Getty Image

Devin Booker has steadily improved over his first three years in the NBA, becoming one of the best perimeter scorers in the league. Last year he averaged 24.9 points per game for a very bad Suns team, but found himself with not only a career-high in points but also setting new bests in efficiency from all over the floor.

This season, the Suns hope to emerge from the league’s cellar after being the worst team in the NBA in 2017-18, and Booker is the centerpiece, along with Deandre Ayton, of the optimism in Phoenix. This season will hopefully see the young core take strides forward in being competitive on a nightly basis, and for Booker it’s a chance to prove he can be productive and help the team win at the same time.

Unfortunately for the young star guard, his season may not start quite on time, as he underwent surgery on his right hand on Monday in Los Angeles. Initially, reports indicated he may miss a portion of training camp, but the latest from The Athletic’s Shams Charania indicates he could miss up to six weeks, which puts the start of the season in jeopardy.