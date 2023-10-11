dillon brooks
Twitter
DimeMag

It Took Dillon Brooks Five Minutes To Get Ejected From His Rockets Preseason Debut

Dillon Brooks really seems to relish in having the title of the NBA’s most annoying provocateur. During his time with the Memphis Grizzlies, Brooks was a tone-setter, frequently taking on the opposing team’s top perimeter player and battling with them in such a way that earned him the nickname “Dillon the Villain.”

While his tenure in Memphis didn’t have the most ceremonious of endings, Brooks was able to get a big payday this summer by putting pen to paper on a lucrative contract with the Houston Rockets. It was one of several big moments for Brooks during the offseason — he was crucial in Canada’s efforts to medal at the FIBA Basketball World Cup — but now, he’s back in Houston and ramping up as the Rockets hope to take a big step forward this season.

But old habits die hard, and five minutes into his preseason debut with the team, Brooks ran into a screen set by Indiana Pacers big man Daniel Theis. Brooks ran into him, hit him below the belt, and after a review, got hit with a Flagrant 2 and saw his night come to a premature end.

Brooks had zero points on 0-for-0 shooting with an assist and two fouls at the time of his ejection.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
×