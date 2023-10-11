Dillon Brooks really seems to relish in having the title of the NBA’s most annoying provocateur. During his time with the Memphis Grizzlies, Brooks was a tone-setter, frequently taking on the opposing team’s top perimeter player and battling with them in such a way that earned him the nickname “Dillon the Villain.”

While his tenure in Memphis didn’t have the most ceremonious of endings, Brooks was able to get a big payday this summer by putting pen to paper on a lucrative contract with the Houston Rockets. It was one of several big moments for Brooks during the offseason — he was crucial in Canada’s efforts to medal at the FIBA Basketball World Cup — but now, he’s back in Houston and ramping up as the Rockets hope to take a big step forward this season.

But old habits die hard, and five minutes into his preseason debut with the team, Brooks ran into a screen set by Indiana Pacers big man Daniel Theis. Brooks ran into him, hit him below the belt, and after a review, got hit with a Flagrant 2 and saw his night come to a premature end.

Dillon Brooks was ejected from the Rockets' preseason game 😅 pic.twitter.com/qWt0RwQBzA — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 11, 2023

Brooks had zero points on 0-for-0 shooting with an assist and two fouls at the time of his ejection.