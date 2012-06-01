Dime Breaks Down the adidas adiZero Crazy Light 2

A few weeks ago, I was asked to go on camera to talk about the vast amount of detail, design and technology involved in the making of adidas Basketball’s latest boundary-pushing performance shoe – the adidas adiZero Crazy Light 2.
Here is some of that footage to give you a glimpse into what has gone into the making of the world’s lightest basketball sneaker:
Be on the lookout for these videos and other from the Dime Family popping on our sites and other soon…
