Dime NBA Power Ranking: LeBron, D-Wade, Bosh move into Top 3

30. Sacramento Kings (5-20)

Last week — Lost at Houston, lost at New Orleans, lost at Oklahoma City, lost to Houston

Thirteen losses in their last 14 tries, but at least DeMarcus Cousins is starting to produce. He’s averaged 17 points and 9.5 boards in his last four games.

29. Cleveland Cavaliers (8-19)

Last week — Lost at Miami, lost at Indiana, beat New York

Between the Cavs (26th-ranked offense in the NBA) and Browns (28th in the NFL) struggles, the city of Cleveland needs to commission Prince for a regular gig just to get its scoring average up.

28. Minnesota Timberwolves (6-22)

Last week — Lost at Golden State, lost at Phoenix, lost at Portland, lost at Denver

After hanging 43 points and 17 boards on the Nuggets, Kevin Love is making it harder to keep him out of the All-Star Game.

27. Washington Wizards (6-19)

Last week — Lost to L.A. Lakers, lost at New Jersey, lost to Miami

Word is Rashard Lewis may start at power forward, with Andray Blatche moving to center and Josh Howard at the three. Why do coaches keep insisting on making Raw Lew something he’s not?

26. New Jersey Nets (8-20)

Last week — Lost to Philadelphia, beat Washington, lost at Toronto, beat Atlanta

As good as Devin Harris has been for them lately, don’t count out the Nets quietly tanking to get a crack at hometown hero Kyrie Irving.

25. Detroit Pistons (9-19)

Last week — Beat Atlanta, lost to L.A. Clippers, beat New Orleans

Jason Maxiell would be so much more useful on a winning team.

24. Los Angeles Clippers (7-21)

Last week — Lost at Philadelphia, won at Detroit, won at Chicago

If there is one Kryptonite for Blake Griffin, it’s the free-throw line. He’s only hitting 57% of his shots from the stripe.

23. Golden State Warriors (9-17)

Last week — Lost at Utah, beat Minnesota, lost at Portland

In case you missed it, No. 6 overall pick Ekpe Udoh is back from his summer wrist injury. He played a total of eight minutes in his first three games, compiling one rebound and two points.

22. Toronto Raptors (10-18)

Last week — Lost at Charlotte, lost to Chicago, beat New Jersey, lost to L.A. Lakers

After coming up short against the World Champions over the summer, Linas Kleiza put in a good effort against the NBA champs (26 pts, 10 rebs) but his team still couldn’t manage a W.

21. Charlotte Bobcats (9-17)

Last week — Beat Toronto, lost at Memphis, lost at Atlanta

Popular sentiment in Charlotte is that instead of trading Gerald Wallace or Stephen Jackson, the ‘Cats should fire Larry Brown. But then how do we know Jordan wouldn’t hire Matt Doherty to replace him?