Dime NBA Power Ranking: LeBron, D-Wade, Bosh move into Top 3

30. Sacramento Kings (5-20)
Last week — Lost at Houston, lost at New Orleans, lost at Oklahoma City, lost to Houston
Thirteen losses in their last 14 tries, but at least DeMarcus Cousins is starting to produce. He’s averaged 17 points and 9.5 boards in his last four games.
29. Cleveland Cavaliers (8-19)
Last week — Lost at Miami, lost at Indiana, beat New York
Between the Cavs (26th-ranked offense in the NBA) and Browns (28th in the NFL) struggles, the city of Cleveland needs to commission Prince for a regular gig just to get its scoring average up.
28. Minnesota Timberwolves (6-22)
Last week — Lost at Golden State, lost at Phoenix, lost at Portland, lost at Denver
After hanging 43 points and 17 boards on the Nuggets, Kevin Love is making it harder to keep him out of the All-Star Game.
27. Washington Wizards (6-19)
Last week — Lost to L.A. Lakers, lost at New Jersey, lost to Miami
Word is Rashard Lewis may start at power forward, with Andray Blatche moving to center and Josh Howard at the three. Why do coaches keep insisting on making Raw Lew something he’s not?
26. New Jersey Nets (8-20)
Last week — Lost to Philadelphia, beat Washington, lost at Toronto, beat Atlanta
As good as Devin Harris has been for them lately, don’t count out the Nets quietly tanking to get a crack at hometown hero Kyrie Irving.
25. Detroit Pistons (9-19)
Last week — Beat Atlanta, lost to L.A. Clippers, beat New Orleans
Jason Maxiell would be so much more useful on a winning team.
24. Los Angeles Clippers (7-21)
Last week — Lost at Philadelphia, won at Detroit, won at Chicago
If there is one Kryptonite for Blake Griffin, it’s the free-throw line. He’s only hitting 57% of his shots from the stripe.
23. Golden State Warriors (9-17)
Last week — Lost at Utah, beat Minnesota, lost at Portland
In case you missed it, No. 6 overall pick Ekpe Udoh is back from his summer wrist injury. He played a total of eight minutes in his first three games, compiling one rebound and two points.
22. Toronto Raptors (10-18)
Last week — Lost at Charlotte, lost to Chicago, beat New Jersey, lost to L.A. Lakers
After coming up short against the World Champions over the summer, Linas Kleiza put in a good effort against the NBA champs (26 pts, 10 rebs) but his team still couldn’t manage a W.
21. Charlotte Bobcats (9-17)
Last week — Beat Toronto, lost at Memphis, lost at Atlanta
Popular sentiment in Charlotte is that instead of trading Gerald Wallace or Stephen Jackson, the ‘Cats should fire Larry Brown. But then how do we know Jordan wouldn’t hire Matt Doherty to replace him?
I’ve said it before, Cleveland needs a team called the fluffers !!
“It seems like Brandon Jennings is sophomore-slumping, but he’s actually shooting 20 percentage points higher from the field than his rookie year and scoring more.”
Jennings is only shooting 2% higher than last year
Don’t the Heats this season remind you of the Wizard of Oz?
Lebron needs a Brain
Bosh needs Heart
Wade needs Courage.
And they’re all in Miami because Riley plays the role of the Wizard who they think can help them.
You’re right about Charlotte, Jordan would likely hire another Tarheel to replace Brown and it would likely be someone like Dougherty…ughhh.
Orlando is putting both Richardson and Arenas on the bench? Interesting…
They keep trying to make Rashard Lewis a 4 because he’s not fast enough anymore to guard any 3’s. He should be on the bench.
You must just like to get a rise out of people because putting Miami over the Lakers and Dallas is a joke.
@Duke – …
I cant wait until BOSH shows PAUL GASOL who the BEST PF in the league is now…
@ Sporty-j
How will Bosh show Gasol that Dirk is the BEST PF in the league?
Highlights?
Standings?
@ Sporty-j
Stats?
Dirk can show Wade how to lose a championship again…
Statistically it is a toss up between K-Love and Dirk Diggler for best PF.
Note that Gasol has been playing center for the first 7 weeks of the season.
bosh will hand gasol a tim duncan basketball card :)
by the way, i’m pretty sure lebron lacks brain, heart and courage… bosh lakes heart and courage… wade lacked a good team to win for too long so he settled for lebron and bosh…
Wade COURAGE??? USA needs to be thanking WADE for there GOLD MEDAL in 2008 and putting the WORLD back in its place and showing them. WHOS THE BEST IN BASKETBALL!!! Must be a MAVERICK FAN…
why wade lacks courage?
Sorry Sporty J but you need to watch that Gold Medal game again. I believe it was Kobe who took over when everyone else was too worried about stepping on each others’ toes for crunch time shots.
And the best in basketball? Please. First, there (their, they’re) is no reason to shout. Second, is it any wonder why everyone says that, yeah, the Heat are rolling, but they will still need to get through Boston, and either LA or San Antonio? LA just had its first four game skid in three years, and no one said anything, because everyone knows that for proven teams like Boston, LA, and San Antonio, the only thing that matters is the playoffs.
So have fun with your 60-65 win season, and another LBJ second-round exit.
/checks Bosh’s career stats in meaningful playoff games
//still checking…
What game were you watching in 2008 HOMIE??? Kobe stepped up when everybody was scared? You might need to go watch that whole game again. Kobe was in FOUL trouble along with Lebron. Kobe made 1 big shot at the end for a 3 where he got fouled for that 4 point play and put his finger over his mouth to “HUSH” the crowd. And thats the only “CLUTCH” shot he made that i can remember. Laker and Kobe fans will tell you that Wade was clearly the best player on the team THAT YEAR. Wade made CLUTCH shot after CLUTCH for team USA and kept them in the GAME. Its on “YOUTUBE” and go check the STATS of that CHAMPIONSHIP GAME and throughout the olympics and “KEEP IT REAL” next time HOMIE. All i ask for you guys on DIMES to do is keep it real, dont let the world tell you that Brandon Knight or Barnes are the best players in the upcoming draft when Mr. Irving clearly is. Stop having AGENDAS like the “POISONOUS” media have with Lebron and give a MAN the credit he DESERVES. Playoffs is where its at and Wade will show you guys what he can do with a good TEAM around “HIM”…
wait, are we talking about the nba or international play now? last i checked, jkidd is the most accomplished international player active in the nba today…
@duke – that is some good sh*t, The Wizard of South Beach!
I like how Austin has the Heat above the Mavs and Lakers, teams that will both beat down the Heat this week, nicely done. How is NY even in the top 10, seriously?
Hakasan
That be manu not kidd