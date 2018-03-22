The Dime Podcast Ep. 25: Kenny Anderson Talks NCAA Memories, Cigars And Mental Health

03.22.18 1 min ago

Getty Image

Hello, friends. It’s time for another episode of the Dime Podcast as we bring in another great guest this week in former NBA All-Star Kenny Anderson aka Mr. Chibbs (@chibbs_1). Be sure to subscribe to and review the pod on your favorite podcast listening platform (Omny, iTunes, Google, Stitcher).

This week we talk with Kenny about NCAA Tournament memories from his time at Georgia Tech, what the Yellow Jackets need to do to return to relevancy in the ACC, some of his favorite teams in this year’s tournament, his cigar club, his documentary Mr. Chibbs, the importance of addressing mental health, learning financial literacy as a young NBA player, his favorite guards in the NBA today and why his Twitter account is always full of positivity.

