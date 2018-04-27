Getty Image

Hello, friends. After a bit of a travel delay, the latest edition of the Dime Podcast is here and ready to talk playoffs. As always, we invite you to subscribe to the podcast on your podcast listening platform of your choosing (Omny, iTunes, Google, Stitcher) and leave us a review.

Martin and Robby are back to talk NBA playoffs and what’s shaping up to be a disappointing first round of the NBA playoffs. There are a lot of food metaphors and talk about LeBron James. SB Nation’s Whitney Medworth (its_whitney) joins the pod to talk about the Pacers and why they can’t seem to get away from LeBron, the steak of the Cavaliers.

Here’s a rundown of what we covered:

why Celtics-Bucks has been an NCAA tournament series

whether players are just too tired to play good basketball

the soggiest potato currently on the Cleveland Cavaliers

how poorly the Pacers played LeBron on his buzzer-beater

what the Pacers can do to build around Oladipo

where the hell the Portland Trail Blazers go from here

a brief evaluation of Ty Lue’s coaching in the first round

the ideal lineup for the Cavaliers moving forward

Jeff Green’s majestically terrible missed three

some late playoff series predictions

And much, much more!