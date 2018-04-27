The Dime Podcast Ep. 30: Whitney Medworth On The NBA Playoffs And Definitely Not The Cleveland Browns

#DIME Podcast
04.27.18 32 mins ago

Getty Image

Hello, friends. After a bit of a travel delay, the latest edition of the Dime Podcast is here and ready to talk playoffs. As always, we invite you to subscribe to the podcast on your podcast listening platform of your choosing (Omny, iTunes, Google, Stitcher) and leave us a review.

Martin and Robby are back to talk NBA playoffs and what’s shaping up to be a disappointing first round of the NBA playoffs. There are a lot of food metaphors and talk about LeBron James. SB Nation’s Whitney Medworth (its_whitney) joins the pod to talk about the Pacers and why they can’t seem to get away from LeBron, the steak of the Cavaliers.

Here’s a rundown of what we covered:

  • why Celtics-Bucks has been an NCAA tournament series
  • whether players are just too tired to play good basketball
  • the soggiest potato currently on the Cleveland Cavaliers
  • how poorly the Pacers played LeBron on his buzzer-beater
  • what the Pacers can do to build around Oladipo
  • where the hell the Portland Trail Blazers go from here
  • a brief evaluation of Ty Lue’s coaching in the first round
  • the ideal lineup for the Cavaliers moving forward
  • Jeff Green’s majestically terrible missed three
  • some late playoff series predictions

And much, much more!

Around The Web

TOPICS#DIME Podcast
TAGSDime Podcast

Listen To This

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.25.18 2 days ago
Brothers Osborne Represent Country’s Pop and Purist Sides With Equal Skill On ‘Port Saint Joe’

Brothers Osborne Represent Country’s Pop and Purist Sides With Equal Skill On ‘Port Saint Joe’

04.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.24.18 3 days ago
Speedy Ortiz Are Veteran Indie Rockers Coming Back Razor Sharp On Their New Album ‘Twerp Verse’

Speedy Ortiz Are Veteran Indie Rockers Coming Back Razor Sharp On Their New Album ‘Twerp Verse’

04.24.18 3 days ago
Excellent Folk Albums From 2018 You Might’ve Missed

Excellent Folk Albums From 2018 You Might’ve Missed

04.23.18 4 days ago
Lord Huron Stare Into The Void On The Ambitious, Masterful ‘Vide Noir’

Lord Huron Stare Into The Void On The Ambitious, Masterful ‘Vide Noir’

04.23.18 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP