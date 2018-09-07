The Dime Podcast Ep. 48: Talking The NBA And The NFL With Dan Woike

Hello, friends, and welcome back to the Dime Pod. This week’s edition of the Dime Pod (subscribe: Omny, iTunes, Google, Stitcher) is all over the place, discussing the NBA, the NFL, and life covering the league(s).

This week, Robby and Martin are joined by our pal Dan Woike, who covers the NBA nationally for the Los Angeles Times. His tweets are very good, so head on over to Twitter and give @DanWoikeSports a follow. Here’s this week’s podcast, with a rundown of what you can expect after the jump.

