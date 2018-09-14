The Dime Podcast Ep. 49: Taking A Look At The Updated 2018-19 NBA Win Totals

09.14.18

Hello, friends, and welcome back to the Dime Pod. This week’s edition of the Dime Pod (subscribe: Omny, iTunes, Google, Stitcher) touches on some updated NBA win totals while your hosts sweat the under in Thursday’s game between Wake Forest and Boston College.

Martin and Robby are guest-less this week, but still manage to survey the sports world, talking about everything from college football, to the NBA, to athletes who are remembered for doing dumb stuff or making horrible mistakes. Here’s this week’s podcast, with a rundown of what you can expect after the jump.

