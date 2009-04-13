“He gave my beloved Knicks a double-nickel”

Trying to follow D’Antoni Logic will give you a headache. Remember Kobe‘s 61-point game, when Coach D waited until Kobe had about 57 on the board before he finally decided to bring a double-team? Last night was the same thing. Dwyane Wade dropped 50 on the Knicks through three quarters, and it literally wasn’t until he’d hit 55 in the fourth — one shy of Glen Rice‘s Miami franchise record — and the Heat were up double-digits that D’Antoni started having his guys double D-Wade. Maybe D’Antoni is just an old-school guy who wants to see players like Rice and Bernard King keep their records, but if that’s the case, he might wanna start guarding the Kobes and Wades before they’re on the verge of history … At least the double-teams worked. Wade finished stuck on 55 points (19-30 FG, 11-13 FT) and a career-high six threes … Two minutes into the third, Wade cracked the 30-point plateau on a play that showed what kind of defense the Knicks were playing on him most of the night. Wade caught the ball in the corner, nobody within 10 feet of him, and had time to catch, think about it, set his feet, pump-fake, think about it some more, put on a Band-Aid, smack Gabrielle Union on the ass, then bury a three. On the play before that, Wade jumped almost clear over Jamaal Magloire‘s back for a sick follow dunk; Magloire’s reaction was that of a man who’s had somebody jump over his back before … Have you ever seen the Heat play-by-play guy’s wife? She is FINE. We thought they were showing one of the players’ wives before dude was like, “Hey, there’s my wife!” … Lost in all the D-Wade hype was the fact that Michael Beasley had his best game as a pro (28 pts, 16 boards). As of late Beasley has been putting up those K-State numbers, averaging 25 and 12 over his last three games. You can see his maturity since the beginning of the year; he’s going to the rack harder and finishing stronger, and has more confidence in his jumper … Some bad news for the Heat, though, as Jermaine O’Neal hurt his leg in the first half and didn’t come out for the second. Joel Anthony was aiight filling in, but Miami needs J.O. healthy for the playoffs … How hard was it to watch the Cavs kick the crap out of the Celtics yesterday and not make Cleveland the odds-on favorite to win the championship this June? Two wins away from matching the ’86 Celtics home record of 40-1, the Cavs smashed Boston, going up 10 midway through the first quarter, going up 20 late in the first, and leading by as much as 30 in a start-to-finish piecing. After Joe Smith‘s dunk made it 31-9 at the end of the first, the Cavs bench exploded; Mo Williams was acting like Redd Foxx coming to join Elizabeth, while Wally Szczerbiak kind of kept his distance and laughed like an amused old man watching his grandkids act a fool … How bad was it? If you check the box scores on Yahoo!, you kow how they’ll spotlight one player from each team who had the best stat line. While LeBron was the guy for Cleveland with 29 points and seven assists (sitting out the fourth quarter), Boston’s entry was Kendrick Perkins, who had eight points and six boards … Anderson Varejao and Ray Allen got tangled up one time, and AV tossed Ray to the floor. On his way up, Ray elbowed AV square in the balls. We don’t care how frustrated you are, or how annoying Varejao is, that’s never cool under any circumstances … Even with the MVP vote right around the corner, Kobe took it easy on the Grizzlies. He took just nine shots and scored 16 points in a Lakers win that had a definite preseason vibe. Andrew Bynum put up 18 points in 25 minutes, which L.A. fans should love, but they were playing a team that’s given up on life … As usual, Chris Paul destroyed the Mavs, putting up 31 points, nine boards and 17 dimes with just one turnover. Despite the Mavs trying to trap him, CP couldn’t be stopped in the second half, when he scored 20. If he wasn’t scoring with floaters in the paint or getting to the line, he was finding open guys under the hoop … On the other end, Byron Scott went small in the fourth quarter, putting David West (31 pts) at center and having James Posey guard Dirk (29 pts, 14 rebs) at the four. Posey held Dirk to just four points in the quarter … Chris Bosh posted 22 points and eight boards in a win over Philly, while Andre Iguodala avoided the Ugly Triple-Double with 21 points, eight dimes and 10 turnovers. The Sixers loss and Miami’s win ensured the Heat the 5th seed in the East … Drama in Sacramento: Spurs/Kings was tied up with about three seconds left and the shot clock running down on San Antonio. Tony Parker (25 pts, 9 asts) passed to a wide-open Mike Finley on the wing, who clearly still had the ball in his hand when the shot clock hit zero. Like, it wasn’t even close. But the refs didn’t whistle it, the shot went down, and San Antonio got the W. Apparently one of the few things you can’t review on video is shot-clock violations, so the Kings couldn’t challenge it. If this game didn’t involve the Kings, it definitely would be a bigger deal this morning … This late in the season, rookies don’t feel like rookies anymore. Case in point: In the second half, Jason Thompson was guarding Parker on a switch when Parker made his move and Thompson bumped into Beno Udrih (who was the reason Thompson was guarding Parker in the first place). That allowed Parker to score, and Thompson didn’t even try to hide his eye-roll and sigh at his veteran teammate. Open frustration with Beno Udrih? Welcome to the League, rookie. Gary Payton can understand where you’re coming from … We’re out like D’Antoni Logic …
first bichezzzz
that shyt by allen was uncalled for .Dude just lost some mad cool points.
no mention of wally’s block lol
i just want to write my obituary for the jazz this season.
utah, you were a team that had all the potential to win everything this season. injuries bugged you and could not come to speed. you later got your full line-up back, showed glimpses of being a special team that possibly scared most in the league. then on the final stretch of the regular season, you became a disfunctional team. a team with no heart and motivation.
i would not sulk at thought of the lakers crushing you 4-0 with all games being blowout losses. frankly, you deserve it.
to the jazz coaching staff and management, please trade everyone except d-will, memo, korver, milsap, and brewer.
my meal allowance, will for now, be content with looking forward to a better season next year.
the whack thing was, varejao had ray allen’s elbow in between his shorts for a moment. It’s like he trapped Allen’s elbow. Damn that was funny.
Alf, seriously, i could think of a bunch of teams who could win it in all before the year started… utah never came into mind. I mean D-will is great but when you have fragile players like Boozer and Kirilenko, it’s just not happening.
CP3 = nastiest PG in the league. 31 points, 9 rebs, 17 assists, 1 TURNOVER. Damn.
As a Cavs fan, it’s still the Lakers who are the favorites this year. Deep team with a reason to get back to the finals and win it all. Bron needs to play out of his mind for them to get the chip.
Guess the win over the Celts just proved they deserved the number 1 seed in the East.
Is Glen Rice old school ??? That makes me feel old !!!
Like I said earlier today, If a grown ass 30
Something Dude walked up to a KID on the street and bowed him in the balls he’d be in jail right now
Nothing really to interesting in smack today, so I quess i’ll talk about my weekend. Was at the Lil wayne concert and my dude got us front row seats. The concert was ok, but then my other boy got a text from some chicks hanging out with Kid Rock and it was Bannnaaassss from that point on. Even though are seats were closer than Kids I’m very, very glad I got up. Never really talked to kid that much other than whats up, but he was cool and oh my lawd was his ontourage banging.
Just for kicks the Pistons are going all the way this year and Will Bynum is waayyyy colder than Stuckey.
man the lakers got the west no1 locked up they can’t get the leauges no. 1 bynum will score like 40 points in the last game of the season. they’re just bored haha. Lakers cavs would be a dream matchup for david stern and the undercover marketing machine called the NBA
I hear you Lee:
Celts looked so lame yesterday…KG or not, where is the drive? Cavs completely have the upper hand. I don’t see why they aren’t considered a lock. LeBron I just asserting his will on teams. Paul Pierce looked like he was in pain guarding Bron. One play LeBron drove and bumped into Pierce and he winced as if he was hit by a bat…
I will say Lakers bench is looking a lot better with Shannon Brown actually getting PT, but I can see them letting playoff series going too long and being warn down…Anything over 5 games with the Jazz will tell the tale…
Ray Allen made a sucka move, but the funniest thing was the exchange by the commentators when one said he was impressed that AV took the elbow to the nuts without flinching and Mark Jackson shouted out “I’m Not!”…LMAO…You can see AV caught the elbow, but that was hilarious…
Beasley has been looking quite focused and Wade is Wade…Heat = Tough out…
Sixers again are limping into the playoffs…Iguodala just refuses to go 100% all game…When he does we see the All-Star #1, but I guess he is what he is at this point. Lou Williams should not be getting up more (bad) shots than Iguodala’s total shots…horrible
CP3=Hatter Proof…Can’t keep dissing a guy dishing 17 and keeping his TOs to a minimum…
You guys make it sound like AV threw ray to the ground like an old doll – ray flopped on that supposed throw down then threw a nut-shot!
Classless…. At least Eddie house wasn’t yelling in dudes ear from the bench when the cavs were draining 3,s
well, Ray Allen’s elbow found nothing but beaver, and that’s why Vare-ho didn’t even flinch
Ray Allen also said “It felt like Anderson has the same hairstyle there down around his coochie”
Doesn’t anybody have the link to hwere Lebron, Delonte & I think MO were dancing around on the sidelines when they were up by 30? I read somewhere last night that Ray Allen thought that they (Celtics) were being disrespected by them doing that.
@ post 4, watch them give the lakers a good fight. i’m still not counting them out. although, they need to get rid of boozer and ak47 immediately after this season. those guys are such a sissy. i don’t know how and why boozer got into the redeeem team.
Mike D’Antoni has to be the WORST coach in the league. that bum ass italian dont know shit about defense. as long as he’s the coach, the knicks aint never gonna win shit. i dont care who they sign in 2010, if he still te coah, they aont gonna win shit.
in fact, they’re worst this year with him than they were last year with isiah. yeah, they won more games this year, but they gonna finishh lower in the conference overall. and gave up over 120pts way more this year than in the last decade.
FIRE mike d’antoni.
he aint shit more than the 2000s version of don nelson
lol at #18,
i have been saying similar stuff about “the porn stache” for about 4 yrs now. the guy is a TERRIBLE coach.
Houston Up!
This battle for positioning in the West is like a serious battle in the paint.
Rockets gotta big game tonight with N.O. but it’s at home, so they just got to come out and hold it down in their house.
I ain’t even tryna act like the Rockets don’t need home court in the 1st round cause they do.
Dang has it gotten to that point where it’s prison ball now and elbows to the nuts are going down lol.
CP3 is like that!
Imma be hot if the Spurs get the division cause that NO CALL was some bull. I promise the game needs coach challenges.
Coach K coached Duke, Boozer is a Dookie therefore he is on the redeem team.
I wonder if Boston is going to come with that in your face, KG poppin off to little dudes, Eddie House acting like he’s an All-Star and starter swag or will they be more humble this playoffs?
[www.boston.com]
man… I’m starting to hate the cavs as much as that team from LA
@ post 3:
Yeah, I’m hopin Dime would talk about that block, too. Real funny shit right there. Th Cavs bench went crazy, but damn Mo Williams was the shit, he’s like the best comedian in the L right now (Sorry, Sam Cassell). Bill Walker got owned, and it serves him right, seeing how big of a dick that talentless loser is. (Search ‘Bill Walker, Rockets’ and see fo yourselves).
wouldnt it just be lovely for david stern to have kobe and lebron in the finals
that was great watching Cleveland wrecking crew the Celtics. The Cavs shuld have grabbed Gooden instead of Smith….minus the Goro look.
Gooden might be more talented, but he is so clueless on the court. Smith was a way better pickup.
Thoughts from the Hornets game…
I will pretty much never get sick of Chris Paul waltzing through defenders, throwing up crazy shots, and getting the foul as his miracle shots go in.
That was Posey’s best game in MONTHS. Despite his talked-up defense, he can’t really D up the quick guys. But he’s built to lock down a Paul Pierce or a B Roy type. I hate on Byron Scott a lot, but him realizing Posey could cover Dirk with help from Peja (I know, hate all you like, but Peja is not actually a bad help defender– he can cut you off with his height) freed up D West to just do his thing. Plus I think Posey just pissed him off.
That said, if the Hornets go up against any team in the playoffs with a real center, it’s done.
m06110-2706Just some thoughts about yesterday…
CHRIS PAUL. DAMN!
It was like a basketball symphony out there and CP was
the Conductor.
Paul = DOPE.
Beasley = ILLLLLLLLLL!
Put him in the starting line up and give him some tick, see what happens :
28 and 16 with 2 blocks. Nice!
BASS is a problem.
I gotta rehash some praise for the brother.
CHRIS PAUL is Nasty!
By the way, before Posey made life miserable, DIRK was getting’ BIZZY.
Plus, N.O. was getting some long needed help from Peja.
Butler was breaking down cats on D.
I remember about a month ago, after N.O. F*&^D UP MY BRACKET, I said this…
“Posey and Rasual GETTIN IT IN! If those 2 stay consistent plus a world class shooter plus a world class point guard plus a world class forward = CHAMPIONSHIP CONTENDER.”
Umm, yeah.
IGGY with the UG DUB DUB!
They’re gonna get swept.
And it sucks cause I’m first, foremost and always a Sixers fan…
but they aint built for da playoffs this year fam. It’s gonna get ugly when they face either Cavs or Celts…
LA has to win it this year. I don’t want to hear it.
D’Antoni wins, and it’s not like he’s working with Hakeem and Stockton for defense here, guys. Give him credit for winning while playing entertaining basketball.
The Knicks are NOT entertaining.Bron is on a mission.CP3 is also.Kobe too.That is all.
The end of the spurs game was unbelievable. I think the best part of the whole sequence was Finely’s look at the ref after he hit the shot knowing the ball was still in his hands but trying to play it off like he just hit a big shot
The knicks don’t suck because of D’Antoni, they suck because they traded Crawford and Randolph for Harrington and Thomas.