Super Sunday

There were a couple of close games on yesterday’s NBA schedule, but nothing matching the entertainment value of the Super Bowl. First question from Steelers/Cardinals: Is anyone else afraid that Santonio Holmes will become 2009 Plaxico Burress? The last receiver who made the Super Bowl-winning TD catch kind of had a life fail over the ensuing 12 months. Second question: Let’s say Ben Roethlisberger has a decent career from here on out — no more championships and maybe a couple Pro Bowls, something along the lines of Jake Delhomme. Are the two Super Bowl rings from his first five years enough to get him into the Hall of Fame? Third question: How does Andrea Kramer interview James Harrison in the post-game and not ask him about his prison initiation scene with Arizona’s #47 that resulted in a personal foul penalty for excessive Deebo-ing? … So about the NBA. If you’re wondering why the Pistons have gone from a legit championship contender to a team whose ceiling is now closer to a second-round exit, look no further than the fourth quarter of Sunday’s home loss to the Cavs. Led by Allen Iverson (22 pts) and Rip Hamilton (16 pts), Detroit led by eight going into the fourth quarter, and with LeBron on the bench, had a chance to really put Cleveland away. But suddenly the offense went stale, the defense turned Swiss Cheese-ish, and Mo Williams and Daniel Gibson started lighting the Pistons up to spark a 15-2 run that put the Cavs back on top. After LeBron (33 pts, 8 asts, 1 block on A.I. that should have been illegal) checked back in, it was just a matter of time. He added a layup, a three, and hit Big Z in the corner for another three to stretch the lead, then Mo (22 pts) delivered the dagger with a pull-up J that put the Cavs up double digits at the 1:30 mark … The loss was Detroit’s fourth straight at home, the first time they’ve done that in EIGHT YEARS … Interesting argument between Mark Jackson and Jeff Van Gundy over who is tougher to play with: A.I. or Steve Nash. We’d have to side with JVG; as Jackson said, both guys may throw off their team’s spacing by dribbling the ball all over the place unexpectedly, but Nash is liable at any point to drop a pass during that trip that gets somebody an easy bucket. Iverson just isn’t that kind of player. His off-the-cuff forays generally result in a shot for A.I. or just extra time taken off the shot clock … At the very least, you knew Kings/Thunder would involve a lot of points being scored. Neither teams plays a bit of defense, and as hot as Kevin Durant and Kevin Martin have been, somebody was gonna put up numbers. Turns out pretty much everyone did, and there was an exciting finish on top of that …
Ahead by three in the final minute, K-Mart (37 pts) missed two potential daggers on the same possession, and after the second brick, Earl Watson and Bobby Jackson tied up for a jump ball (OKC was lucky the refs didn’t grant the jump to Jason Thompson, who was also in on the play). Watson won the jump, and after a timeout, Jeff Green (28 pts, 13 rebs) got the inbounds with about two seconds left. But before Green could get up a three, the Kings fouled him. Green made the first, then missed the second on purpose and tipped it in himself — a playground move straight out of “21” — to force overtime … In OT it was basically a 1-on-1 exhibition: Green, Martin, Durant (33 pts), B-Jax, Russell Westbrook (34 pts, 8 asts, 20-22 FT) and John Salmons (19 pts, 10 rebs, 8 asts) took turns getting isos and scoring, until B-Jax finally put some distance between them with a pull-up J in the lane and then a baseline fadeaway to put Sacto up by four with 18 seconds left that was basically the dagger … The Kings are retiring Chris Webber‘s #4 this Friday. One time during the game the announcers were reminding viewers of the ceremony, and somehow segued from talking about C-Webb’s status as one of the franchise’s greatest players of all-time to talking about Shelden Williams. Not sure how they did it, but it actually worked. Shelden had a decent game (8 pts, 6 rebs, 2 blks), finally getting some decent PT due to Brad Miller being out … Kevin Garnett missed another date with his former Minnesota squad, this time due to a Super Bowl party at his house — uh, we mean, he had the flu. Yeah. Either way, Paul Pierce picked up the slack and dropped 36 points in Boston’s 11th straight win. Nobody was messing with The Truth; the highlight was when he had Ryan Gomes posted up on the right side, and as Pierce got the ball and leaned back, at the precise moment Gomes committed to putting some body weight on Pierce, he spun off him and cruised in for a layup while Gomes was still trying to catch his balance. It was like pulling the chair, but in reverse … So apparently Kendrick Perkins is in the clear for going all Road Warrior Animal on Jason Maxiell. Perkins played yesterday, so unless David Stern decided he wasn’t gonna be bothered with any unpleasantness during his 25-year anniversary weekend and will examine Perkins’ flagrant-2 on Monday, there won’t be any suspension … Dwight Howard dominated the Raptors as usual, to the tune of 29 points and 14 boards, but the difference this time is that Chris Bosh (11 pts) didn’t show up to match him. Add it all up and you’ve got an Orlando blowout that was pretty much Dunk Contest practice for The Centaur. He might want to consider bringing Jose Calderon to Phoenix to jump over like he did yesterday … We’re out like Arizona’s running game …
hey hey hey
If Durant-Green-Westbrook stay together they are gonna be real nice…if they get a decent big they have a really good starting unit for years to come…hope that bynum will play this season again..waiting for the results
Lateralmag.com?
I read on a site (I think NBA.com) a writer said: “Pistons, one game its the offence problems and the next game its the defence problems”
So true. Its hard being a Piston fan these days :(
It’ll be a nice off-season tho, contract expiring wise I mean
@ Toan
Durant-Green-Westbrook is an excellent combo. Except ONE small problem. The franchise have the WORST luck at drafting (or trading for) big men:
Robert Swift, Sene, Nick Collison (the odd good game from him), Chris Wilcox (see Collison), Joe Smith, DJ White.
Woooowww?? Who would have guessed it, starting off with a giant picture of Lebron aka “Muppet Boy” James. Geeeesh??? All while bashing the Pistons. We cant win for losing around here. If we win 50 or more we played to hard during the regular season. If we don’t win 50 we’re not contenders anymore. Make up your mind people.
Anyway on a lighter note heres some new H to da Izzo for ya’ll. BTW it’s FIYAAAHHHH!!!
YOUNGFEDS BANGER OF THE DAY:
[www.king-mag.com]
hey hey hey it is fat albert jugs from tinbunku. and now you know this too.
@Flying_Aussie_Dutchman
well maybe they have more luck now with the big men…they are in a new city..maybe it isn’t just bad luck but pure incompetence
Hahaha,I hate to say this but that shyt on number 47 was flucking hilarious.you should get a touchdown penalty for some shyt like that fa real.On national tv too lol.someone just got their boudoir privilegdes suspended for the rest of the month.great match though!
Almost forgot
YOUNGFED’S DIME OF THE DAY:
[www.king-mag.com]
Oh a ‘Shawty is a tennnn…..a tennnnn.’
hey hey hey what is up with everyone
jurgo the …. nevermind, hey hey hey what is cooking in denmark? have you watch NFL superbowl very good game very intense
i think you should watch football more because they got lots of sack in there, and i think you love sacks, and teabags and the like
and again i think it is your dream to be steve nash so you can always be dunked in face-to-crotch manner yes yes yes you like that indeed
true jugs dont lie
Jugs
@ Toan
I hope so… In couple of years they’ll be a great team. They’re 1-3 players off making a good .500+ team
You gotta love the underdogs. Plus KD is playing like a madman lately
-YOUNGFED-
A fellow Piston fan. Who would you put in the last quater – Iverson or Hamilton (I know you’ve been asked this hundreds of times)..
But as Curry says, whoever has the “hot-hand” will be in. But in my eyes, wouldnt Rip and Iverson just be taking more and motr shots to make sure they’re in the last quater.
Too many calls during the Supabowl. The refs were going nuts with the whistle. I thought I was watching the NBA.
Roughing the kicker, and roughing the holder…have to be the shittiest penalties ever. It’s one thing to hit someone after the play…it’s another to be penalized for forward momentum and gravity.
But either way, pretty awesome game. 4th Q especially. Fuck the refs.
@Flying_Aussie_Dutchman
yeah KD is definitely top 10 talent in the league and i don’t think that the last couple of games is only a phase…i see him only go up from now and he is a beast now…if his shot is on you just can’t guard him with his Ã¼ber-long arms…and i think he is only 20 or something like that so the sky’s the limit
Someone really needs to break up tha AI-Pistons relationship.end result=it sure aint gonna work.Most of the Pistons players don’t even wanna be there right now.A few guys shipped out of town and they in rebuild mode.rasheed wallace is just absurd,always picking a fight with an official and can never hold his own in the game.Whew talk about a Superbowl.I’m a big Steelers fan, but i was appreciating what The cards had acheived Fitzgerald,Boldin warner and crew.When Larry scored that touchdown my guys were all in my face doing the John Cena “You can’t see me special”.Then Holmes to the rescue.Good gut and patience by the Steelers especially Big Ben.what was up with that altercation with Harrison,that scraed the shit out of me.Somebody needs to get him uin a ring with Kimbo Slice.waiting patiently on Bynum’s knee results.Showing love from St Lucia
Iannyb
I said this over and over, but if you actually watch the Piston’s games… you can’t blame AI for their losses and struggles. T Prince is the worst point-forward EVER. He can’t drive or dribble with his right hand. Takes FOREVER to set up an offense. His D is overrated. Watching Prince and Rip trying to create their own shot or for others through Isos is like watching Chucky Hayes shooting free throws. Rasheed takes wayyyy to mannyy 3s. Every Piston’s game, you hear the announcers talk about how Rasheed has the talents, blah blah, only if he tried hard and/or how he needs to take it to the post… can we say he is overrated? and is a superior ROLE player.
Harrison just had some aggression problems to let out after having his heart pumped with adrenaline. Running 100yds. almost killed his ass. I loved how he just layed there with everyone cheering. Then watching Harrison walk like a zombie through the players trying to give him a high five just so he could sit down and suck some oxygen. Homie had to be tired as hell. haha
@ kevin k
word!!
cant add anything. you summed it up perfectly.
@ Toan
I agree completely… I also hope he grows SOME muscle. His nba.com profile picture looks like a high school kid. I think he’ll reach Tracey McGrady (2000-2004 – more rebounds tho) or Dirk Nowitzki (higher scoring – not as soft)
But who knows
One more supabowl additive.
Anyone catch Springsteen almost take the camera man’s head off with his crotch?
Play of the day. LOL
Houston Up!
Pistons are to talented and have to much veteran leadership to be doing like they doing. Granted they will probably make noise in the playoffs, but most of that will be at their home games.
Again with that talent you shouldn’t have to sit Rip or A.I., it’s on the coach to figure a way and also put some fire under them bigs.
Gotta love when “21” comes into play in an official game. LOL At the fans booing Bosh. Ut oh!
Superbowl was like that! Great game in which the calls actually made it interesting.
I think half-time took the momentum out of everyone, the players, the announcers, the fans, ….the world? LOL
Janet Jackson has messed it up for everyone.
Jenn Hudson did her thang thang though.
Amazing catch by Holmes. Still in shock at him pullin that off. Boy stepped up and delivered!
March Madness time!
jurg imitators are annoying
Boss Nuts. haha
@Aussie
My closing line up would be Iverson, Stuck, Rip, Prince, and Maxiell/Johnson depending on who’s playing best.
@Dime Fam
Who do you guys think has the hottest wife in the NBA Kobe, Melo, or Parker. I gotta go with Melo is girl is stacked like a ton of bricks.
Pics
[www.king-mag.com]
[www.king-mag.com]
You be the Judge.
@ kevin k
Right on. Sheed fans will forever say that he has the talent to dominate if he just tried harder. You know what? Damon Jones, Shawn Bradley and Darko Milicic fans also have the exact same argument.
Sheed old now.He aint the same player.The Pistons need to play like the old Sixers and they’d be good.Stuckey be the new Snow.Get the ball down court give it to AI and go to the elbow.RIP is Mckie,he gotta come off the bench,play D and spot up.Tayshaun is Lynch.Lock down,bang boards,and spot up.Sheed is Ty Hill Spot up and D up.Yall do that AI might have flashbacks.
@Fallinup
If it isn’t Janet’s jugs it’s Bruce’s nuts…superbowl shows are priceless.
Onto the Pistons. The best thing they can do is suck it up and wait until the offseason. AI and Rasheed come off the books and the Pistons are ready to rebuild.
Onto the Thunder. I hate Clay but this is a great young team with tons of cap space and a ton of draft picks in their pocket. The future looks bright.
Russell Westbrook is outplaying Mayo and Rose in 2009.
Front on Sheed now he got his chip already.A lot of dudes is done by his age,he’s there now a little.
Van Gundy said it best. Pistons arn’t playing for this year. This is the “cap space” year for Motown.
Sheed is played. His game is old, his act is old. Dude ain’t got that ol’ swagger he used to have. If anything put him on the bench and make him come off it. He ain’t hungry no more.
Since it is likely Detroit is not going to resign Rasheed, if I am San Antonio signing Rasheed will be my top priority. Rasheed probably wouldn’t take the mid-level though.
Perk said he was happy w. The result – fine of only $10k. That shoulda been at least double and should be another fine for being dumb enough to admit that!
[www.youtube.com]
Is anyone else afraid that Santonio Holmes will become 2009 Plaxico Burress?
Thats funny, I had the same thought this morning.
Detroit’s roster is flawed. Too many streaky shooters who demand the ball in thier hands alot. That’s why they win some and lose some, or rather, beat the best, and lose to the scrubs.
STUCKEY, AI, PRINCE, SHEED, AND RIP need touches. BUT in order for the Pistons to be legit, MCDYESS, KWAME, MAXIELL, AND AMIR gotta get work down low. Sheed’s stays around the perimeter too (much?), to create a void around the rim, JUST IN CASE some passing lanes open up, or some kinda path to the rim opens up. Can’t get work down low if the perimeter dudes always got it.
They better learn how to run thier offense through Stuckey and allow Prince to be the facilitator. Only work in Rip and AI one at a time…unless there’s a stretch where going small might be to your benefit. And I didn’t even touch on 2 or 3 of their quality bench players.
Dilemma: They score the most points, and are most efficient when Stuck, Rip and AI are on the floor. Which means the perimeter guys are carrying much of the load. This EFFECTIVELY stunts the younger bigs. Stunt your Post-Game…then…BOOBIE and MO POUND, both under 6’2, PROCEED TO DESTROY YOU.
Harrison is a dirty player. he shoulda got kicked out yesterday
hey hey hey
@ post # 23 – your mother doesn’t say so, kid, she’s loving my african stuff
yeah, i guess pistons are kind of done. same for rasheed. he was my boy though since UNC days. *sigh*