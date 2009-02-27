Getting what you paid for

The Yao Ming that showed up for Rockets/Cavs last night was the Yao Ming the Rockets envisioned they were getting back in 2002. On his way to scoring 28 points (13-15 FG), Yao really didn’t have to do much more than be very tall. That’s not a knock on Yao’s skill, but more a knock on the awful defense being played by Zydrunas Ilgauskas and the rest of the Cavs. After Yao inadvertently kicked Ben Wallace (who started out the game guarding him) and broke his leg, Big Z switched over and allowed Yao to pretty much just stand near the rim and get easy dunks. And when Anderson Varejao took his turns, Yao was able to work the baseline and easily shoot over him. Ilgauskas was like a 7-3 version of Wally Szczerbiak; whoever he was on, Rick Adelman had that guy go right at him … On the other end, Yao was only credited with one block, but it was a definite statement. With Houston already up big in the fourth quarter, LeBron spun off Ron Artest along the baseline, but Yao was there and sent his layup packing … This was the exact scenario for which the Rockets got Artest to play alongside Shane Battier; game-planning for the NBA’s elite scorers (i.e. LeBron) is a lot easier when you’ve got two of the best one-on-one defenders in the world on your side. Artest spent the majority of the time on LBJ, and despite eating a long two-pointer on one of the game’s first possessions, Ron-Ron was outstanding. LeBron (21 pts, 1 reb, 0 asts) shot just 7-for-21 from the field, and Artest’s physical D had him clearly frustratedâ€”you could tell by the way LBJ was yelling at the refs all night … Wallace is expected to miss 4-6 weeks with the broken leg. In the first quarter, after Big Ben missed an ugly spinning jumper in the lane, Marv Albert said, “We haven’t seen that in Ben’s repertoire.” Reggie Miller chimed in, “I don’t think he’s seen it either.” … Surprise: Kobe vs. Shaq was a(nother) letdownâ€”mostly because the Lakers destroyed the Suns right off the bat, and the style of play didn’t suit Shaq at all. Kobe scored 22 (10-13 FG) and had eight assists in the rout, while Shaq finished with 12 points and seven boards …

Thriving on transition buckets and points off turnovers, the Lakers beat Phoenix at their own running game, and Shaq could barely even get the ball. Without Steve Nash (ankle) in the lineup, the Suns had trouble just getting the ball across halfcourt sometimes, leaving a lot of the ball-handling duties to Leandro Barbosa, Grant Hill, Alando Tucker and Goran Dragic. It’s an old story by now, but the Suns desperately need a real backup PG. If the Magic can go out and pull off a trade for a legit starter in Rafer Alston, we don’t see why the Suns haven’t been able to land a decent reserve in four years. It’s like after the Marcus Banks experiment failed, they just stopped trying. Isn’t God Shammgod or Tyus Edney out there somewhere? … Thursday was a sad day for NBA fans everywhere, but especially in Chicago, where Bulls legends Norm Van Lier and Johnny “Red” Kerr both passed away at their respective homes. Kerr (76)â€”a Chicago native who was the Bulls’ first-ever head coach and a long-time announcerâ€”was just recently honored at the United Center a couple weeks ago, in a ceremony where everybody from Michael Jordan to Scottie Pippen to President Obama paid their respects, a night that was probably the highlight of Chicago’s season. Van Lier (61), who currently worked as a broadcaster for the team, was a three-time All-Star guard with the Bulls who made eight All-Defensive teams … Did you catch the Cincinnati/West Virginia game? It was unofficially Bob Huggins Night at UC’s Fifth Third Arena, as a bunch of fans had t-shirts and signs for their former coach, and a video tribute to Huggins was shown before tip-off. After dropping a few tears, Huggins of course wiped them away and got down to the business of screaming at his WVU kids the rest of the night. Freshman big man Yancy Gates (22 pts, 11 rebs) was a beast for Cincy in an eventual win, but before that, both teams put on a clinic on how to give away a game in the final minute. West Virginia had one 40-second stretch where they turned the ball over three times, including one where star freshman wing Devin Ebanks (12 pts, 14 rebs) brought the ball up with the Mountaineers down by two, inexplicably made a beeline for the corner, then stepped out of bounds as he tried to circle back. Between WVU’s ill-advised shots down the stretch and Cincy giving them chance after chance because they couldn’t hit a free throw, it was a mess … We’re out like God Shammgod …