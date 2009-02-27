Getting what you paid for

The Yao Ming that showed up for Rockets/Cavs last night was the Yao Ming the Rockets envisioned they were getting back in 2002. On his way to scoring 28 points (13-15 FG), Yao really didn’t have to do much more than be very tall. That’s not a knock on Yao’s skill, but more a knock on the awful defense being played by Zydrunas Ilgauskas and the rest of the Cavs. After Yao inadvertently kicked Ben Wallace (who started out the game guarding him) and broke his leg, Big Z switched over and allowed Yao to pretty much just stand near the rim and get easy dunks. And when Anderson Varejao took his turns, Yao was able to work the baseline and easily shoot over him. Ilgauskas was like a 7-3 version of Wally Szczerbiak; whoever he was on, Rick Adelman had that guy go right at him … On the other end, Yao was only credited with one block, but it was a definite statement. With Houston already up big in the fourth quarter, LeBron spun off Ron Artest along the baseline, but Yao was there and sent his layup packing … This was the exact scenario for which the Rockets got Artest to play alongside Shane Battier; game-planning for the NBA’s elite scorers (i.e. LeBron) is a lot easier when you’ve got two of the best one-on-one defenders in the world on your side. Artest spent the majority of the time on LBJ, and despite eating a long two-pointer on one of the game’s first possessions, Ron-Ron was outstanding. LeBron (21 pts, 1 reb, 0 asts) shot just 7-for-21 from the field, and Artest’s physical D had him clearly frustratedâ€”you could tell by the way LBJ was yelling at the refs all night … Wallace is expected to miss 4-6 weeks with the broken leg. In the first quarter, after Big Ben missed an ugly spinning jumper in the lane, Marv Albert said, “We haven’t seen that in Ben’s repertoire.” Reggie Miller chimed in, “I don’t think he’s seen it either.” … Surprise: Kobe vs. Shaq was a(nother) letdownâ€”mostly because the Lakers destroyed the Suns right off the bat, and the style of play didn’t suit Shaq at all. Kobe scored 22 (10-13 FG) and had eight assists in the rout, while Shaq finished with 12 points and seven boards …
Thriving on transition buckets and points off turnovers, the Lakers beat Phoenix at their own running game, and Shaq could barely even get the ball. Without Steve Nash (ankle) in the lineup, the Suns had trouble just getting the ball across halfcourt sometimes, leaving a lot of the ball-handling duties to Leandro Barbosa, Grant Hill, Alando Tucker and Goran Dragic. It’s an old story by now, but the Suns desperately need a real backup PG. If the Magic can go out and pull off a trade for a legit starter in Rafer Alston, we don’t see why the Suns haven’t been able to land a decent reserve in four years. It’s like after the Marcus Banks experiment failed, they just stopped trying. Isn’t God Shammgod or Tyus Edney out there somewhere? … Thursday was a sad day for NBA fans everywhere, but especially in Chicago, where Bulls legends Norm Van Lier and Johnny “Red” Kerr both passed away at their respective homes. Kerr (76)â€”a Chicago native who was the Bulls’ first-ever head coach and a long-time announcerâ€”was just recently honored at the United Center a couple weeks ago, in a ceremony where everybody from Michael Jordan to Scottie Pippen to President Obama paid their respects, a night that was probably the highlight of Chicago’s season. Van Lier (61), who currently worked as a broadcaster for the team, was a three-time All-Star guard with the Bulls who made eight All-Defensive teams … Did you catch the Cincinnati/West Virginia game? It was unofficially Bob Huggins Night at UC’s Fifth Third Arena, as a bunch of fans had t-shirts and signs for their former coach, and a video tribute to Huggins was shown before tip-off. After dropping a few tears, Huggins of course wiped them away and got down to the business of screaming at his WVU kids the rest of the night. Freshman big man Yancy Gates (22 pts, 11 rebs) was a beast for Cincy in an eventual win, but before that, both teams put on a clinic on how to give away a game in the final minute. West Virginia had one 40-second stretch where they turned the ball over three times, including one where star freshman wing Devin Ebanks (12 pts, 14 rebs) brought the ball up with the Mountaineers down by two, inexplicably made a beeline for the corner, then stepped out of bounds as he tried to circle back. Between WVU’s ill-advised shots down the stretch and Cincy giving them chance after chance because they couldn’t hit a free throw, it was a mess … We’re out like God Shammgod …
another big game where the cavs were outplayed and out-coached…doesn’t look good for the post season
It seems like Ben is always pulling those offensive moves out of his ass at the beginning of games, and the announcers always make the same comments about how surprised they are he’s trying score and dont know where these “new” moves are coming from.
At this point, I’d be more surprised if starting averaging over 3 blocks and 15 rebounds like he did in Detroit then if he made a jumper.
Nice game lakers and Kobe. When we move the ball we’re very hard to keep up with.This surely aint brain surgery kep it up guys.especially Kobe. Poor lebron he’s got ways to go still where was Mo’ Williams. Interesting lineup tonight.Bring on the Nuggets.
From St Lucia with love
ianny B
thats messed up that norm and johnny kerr both died on the same day. I always liked kerr and (post jordan) laughed at him always being so frustrated (old man style) with how terrible the bulls have played ( at times) over the years.
norm was cool as hell.
props to the rockets for beating the cavs. to be honest, I just assumed that CLE would beat you guys . . . it could very well end up being Rockets (4) vs. Utah (5) to start the playoffs for a 3rd straight year when all is said and done. both teams are on 6 game win streaks right now and currently playing better than the other teams with similar records in the west (POR, DAL, NOR, etc)
great contest between houston and cleveland… it’s officially houston’s version of “we’re better without AI”…
now, how bad PHX will be once nash calls it quits?
we’re out like ben’s calcium…
it seems that the CAVS are really having a hard time against the West’s elite teams… even if they squeeze past the east come playoff time, looks like its gonna be 2007 all over again…
Kinda weak today Dime but yall only had 2 games so ehh’.
BTW YOUNGFED’S here so that means Stacks on Deck homies.
Dime, you must have missed Artest’s half-time interview where he descibes Lebron as a “new and improved version of myself”…Chuck B and Kenny had to hold back the laughs…
Also, watching the Lake show last night it occured to me that they are actually a more talented team without Bynum. 48-10 now and looking like 72 wins is in the cards.
They need Bynum in the finals for defense. Someone to protect the paint or at least give a hard foul. When the Lakers move the ball and make shots they are unstoppable.
Man I don’t know what game dime watched but big z only guarded Yao about 10 posessions. Most where on switches.
Yao broke a leg AGAIN, good news for Houston, it wasn’t HIS leg
That poll of yours asks if the Rockets can win a series without T-Mac. Have they ever won a series WITH T-Mac?
72 wins for the lakers? hahaha. that aint bad forecast if it s the start of the season but right now when they alreday have 10 losses on the column…do the math.
Big Ben didnt care no more after he got his big contract, he has been mailing it in ever since. i dont think he really cares he broke his leg even. he simply just lost fire.
Kobeef:
Artest said that?? Hilarious, but I can see his point in that to be a relatively big guy who moves with strength and speed, but skill-wise Bron is to the NBA what Artest is to the Summer-league he plays in…
Great quote. I would love to hear LeBron’s response to that…
Houston Up!
I ain’t even read the Smack yet, but I had to just get it in and say Houston is a problem. I think they showed the blueprint if any of how to slow down the mighty LeBron. Granted teams may not have the pieces Houston has to get that done, but still. Kill the head and the body will follow.
Proud of the Rockets and they really got the defense looking good. So everything else just becomes a matter of taking good shots and knocking em down.
Welcome to Houston BABY!
Yeah that mention 72 win possibility for the Lakers at this point is by far the worst…ever
Thursday was a sad day for NBA fans everywhere, but especially in Chicago, where Bulls legends Norm Van Lier and Johnny “Red” Kerr both passed away at their respective homes.
Man, I grew up in Northern Illinois. Each game feature commentary from Johnny “Red” and Norm. It’s odd to think they are both gone. This is kind of like when Harry Carey passed away. The games just won’t be the same.
Here’s to Johnny “Red” Kerr.
I grew up listening to that man. And was star struck when I saw him in person for the first time. He was always classy. And will be missed.
@Gee
“Houston is a problem”
Only till the end of the first round (lmao). Any that Brooks cat looks like he’ll be “Aiight” even though he’s no Rodney Stuckey.
@Kudabeen
Gotta give props where there due. You said a lot of real intellegent in the Iverson article, Big Ups. Cause there were alot of homer opinions like put AI on the bench WTF. How you gonna bring an HOF’er off the bench.
Um FED. Not to rain on your Stuckey suckfest. But ya boy, Rodney has been consistently playing like total shit for about a month now.
Given, Brooks hasn’t been lighting it up. But he’s been playing a whole hell of a lot better than Stuckey with less minutes recently.
Will someone tell Lebron’s stubborn ass to post up, or try recieving the ball below the freethrow line. They should also tell him to make his move when he recieves the ball, instead of dribbling for five seconds while the defenense sets up…
Does Mike Brown not notice this stuff, or is he too dumb or too scared to let Lebron know when he’s making poor decisions.
the best moment last night was when a time out was called after ron artest popped a three in someone’s eye and reggie miller went on his strange talking tours sounding like grover from sesame street on which marv replied… reggie, are you allright? then came the commercials but that was WOW I thought is was funny.
And to comment on youngfed… AI is a ballhog he likes passing the ball even less then kobe bryant. Him with legit scorers next to him is awfull cuz they run a play but he keeps on dribbling for over 10 secconds. And if his career started today with the season he is having now… those arn’t HOF numbers. Rip fits in alot better in the starting five cuz he isn’t a player who needs the ball for a long time to be succesfull. This would widen the bench because AI likes to play with stiffs who play hard D and give him the ball to go and create for Himself. Or they should blow the team up… you know what they’re gonna do this summer. Trade tay to a contender, please?!?!
Yea Young we gotta get past the first round. True. You all gotta get over .500 right lmao!
YOUNG my squad just now coming together. Yo squad been together and got the longest streak in basketball right now!
An 8 game LOSING STREAK! LOL!
I do agree though you don’t go sending A.I. to nobody’s bench. That is just stupid.
fallinup already pissed on the rest of your parade.
LeBron’s jump shot was horrible. Not that it’s ever been just wonderful, but last night his shot was ugly and he didn’t even look in a flow or comfortable shooting it.
Dang again seems like the Suns gonna beast on all these little teams and really get done when they meet teams that can play their way.
They better hope they face Denver in the playoffs, when George Karl does his finest coaching lol.
“This is kind of like when Harry Carey passed away”
not to the south side.
Man they are auctioning off that green ball Nate used in the Dunk Contest.
I like the way that ball looked. It went real good with the whole Krypto-Nate theme. I thought Nate was going to be the Gobblin.
Wonder what Superhero LeBron is going to try to be for the dunk contest next year?
@ Gee
the superhero who miraculously has “legit” reasons for not appearing…
@AB_40
Couzin this ain’t got nothing to do with AI it’s all about the Pistons and their upset hearts over the CB1 Bromance. As far as AI being a ball hog as your reason for starting RIP…..to you I say WHEN THE FUK did Rip become a passer. All he does is run and shoot like he playing football or some sh*t.
@Gee
Sorry bruh but we ain’t gotta be a 500 team to make the playoffs.
@FallinUp
Read the qoutations homie, read the qoutations (lol)
the funniest part of the Cavs vs Rocket game was when they were doing an interview with Ron Artest and Ron Ron said he was the un-athletic, lesser version of Lebron James. Reggie Miller straight up cracked on Ron Ron lol
told y’all Houston is streaking. Kinda like they went on a streak with Yao out last year. This time it’s TMac. 6 down, 18 to go. In a row.
Anybody but the Utah Jazz in the 1st round. Puhlease!
@Youngfed i gotta say homie it’s sad to see the pistons like this cuz’ i love tayshaun and rip. But to say that brooks may not be on stuckey’s level…hmm. i gotta have a judge’s ruling on that bcuz really Stuckey has been trash as of lately. He had one good month, and to be honest, i had dude on my fantasy, but i dropped his ass quick. They will both be a great PG’s one day but as of right now i will take Brooks.
To quote GEE…HOUSTON UP! LOL!
@ FED
Use the spell check homie, use the spell check. (lol)
Last night really was a good game. Was Lebron furstrated or what? 21 shots and NO assists? I’m surprised nobody’s getting on him for not passing the ball and forcing up 3s. Or maybe everyone recognizes that D was just that good. :)
BTW u can keep your 1st round playoff jokes to yourself. We’re going to enjoy this run/win now. :)
@Swat
Lol at the Houston up comment but you’re probably right brooks might be playing a better now but we’ll see.
sigh
lol @ fallinup’s quotations ^^^
Wow he took it to Grover lmao.
@gee-U know it dont matter if yall win 60 games yall out in round 1.U was hype about that 22 win shit too.But I feel u this H-Town time to shine every year-Febuary.Bron and them need to get a offensive coach like Beantown got the D one.They just give Bron the ball at the top and spread it out every time.It makes it easy to put 5 people around Bron.They never let him catch it on the wing after running to get open off a screen.That would make it easier to go to the rack.Thats why he throw up all them bullshit J’s when he need to be going hard.U get tired and frustrated going through 5 dudes every play.Aint to much to say about Kobe and them but they just clicking on all cylinders as a team right now and look like they have no weakness but the one they have which is being a little soft is one that can come back to haunt u at the most important times.But them motherfuckers looking like gangbusters right now.
@GEE
If spell checkin’ amazes you, you probably need a better hobby
@Fallindown
Here’s spomething for to spell check.
“yous’akin’ lik’a muthafuggin’ brizzawd.” lol
Alright Im done back to BBall
LOL doc yea I was hype and still hype about that. That is record books pimpin can’t nobody take that at least. Hey when you squad is out every 1st round you got to get excited about somethin lol.
Yea Houston doing well, but still winning on the road is the big thing right now. First test will come Sat. vs. the Bulls who will be probably riding the dedication of the rest of the season or something to their lost ones. Still in the L you gotta be able to win on the road!
As far as your assessment on LeBron and Kobe doc, I am all wit cha on that. Gangbusters is right!
can we please put to rest the whole kobe-shaq thing? there has been only one good game since they have split. and the most memorable moment of shaq playing the lakers is when shaq dunked on bynum and bynum came back and dunked on shaq. shaq then came down and throw the kid around and got t’d up.
how ’bout the nba getting a loan from jp morgan chase and bank of america? nice to see the banks using that bailout money to keep ticket prices high. nice to see that our money is going to keep things at ball games at a ridiculous price. got to love our government and the banks.
any chance of ticket prices going down just went out the window, while people like rashard lewis are making $100+ mill.
[sports.espn.go.com]
Damn I love that Detroit humor. Hey look everybody…it’s “DUMBFED”….hehe…get it….see what I did….(slaps knee)
Hardy har har.
Oh yeah, broham. fix the quotations again, please. ctrl c, amd ctrl v…should be your friend…not your enemy!
lol
… but am i laughing with or at YFed? Hmmmm.
@ isotope
Some folks, I swear.
@Dime Fam (Except the lame formally known as fallinAkward)
Check this video out of Snoop and Cube discussing Lakers greats its pretty cool.
[www.ballerstatus.com]
did y’all see this?
[www.youtube.com]
ouch!
Two things are clear: Houston is a better team with more defined roles for each player minus Tracy McGrady from the line-up and Cleveland still needs someone who can score off the bench at 4 spot, meaning they should have tried harder to acquire Jamison as rumors had it. Houston was just a hell of a lot better on the defensive end than LeBron was on the offensive end, so give the Rockets credit, and the fact that LeBron did NOT have ONE SINGLE assist is mind-boggling to me…
@ isotope
It coulda been worse. He could have been trying to be like Mike with his tongue hanging out. That would have been awesome to see! chomp.
@creamio
I think Mike Brown is to scared to say anything to Lebron. If he does, Brown knows he will be gone. I have never seen a coach suck up to one player like Brown does to Lebron. Phil criticize Kobe and Shaq, Pop criticize the trio, and Sloan criticize his players.
If Brown doesn’t like to call out any player in the media, that is fine. However, I heard Mike call out several players before but Bron is off limit.
rell
you spoke truth. brown is scared to death of lebron. you’re the coach, earn lebron’s respect.
how mike brown is even considered for coy is a discredit to the award.
In Brown’s defense…he probably doesn’t urge Bron to post up because Bron doesn’t know how. I can’t recall a single play where he’s posted up anyone under the basket without pulling up for an off balance, fadeaway J. I don’t think he’s ever been fed in the post.
But with that said. I do agree that Brown sucks. And they’ll never win a chip with him as coach. He’s too predictable, and has no plan B when plan A (give it to Bron) is taken away.
Gangbuster’s is right.. we smashing and if Kobe would’ve played the whole game he would dropped 50-60 AGAIN.. Did anyone really think Leandro would lead the charge against us? LOLOLOL oh well.. lookin at 50-10 next..
And we will see what Lebron has for the Spurs.. I’ve watched that team feast on a cotton schedule all year.. Now we will see what they are really made of.. Losing your best post defender hurts though.. BAD.. that was one of the ugliest 21-22 points i have ever seen lol..
Anyone feeling Kobe for MVP yet?? cuz its a good bet to happen whether you like it or not.. Cavs bout to skid w/o Wallace and the Celtics.. well the jury is out on them but KG better come back being KG.. if he comes back and isnt ready they wont be consistent down the stretch..