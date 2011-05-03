As you probably already know, 2011 marks the the 10-year anniversary of the birth of Dime. With that, we told you that you’re going to be seeing a bunch of unique and exclusive stuff dropping for our loyal readers, and here’s our next project releasing today: the limited edition Dime x Akomplice Basketball Belt. Trust me, you’ll want to get your hands on one of these before they’re gone.

We told you about Akomplice’s new Basketball Belt this fall, but now we’ve taken it one step further in commemoration. A must-have for all you hoop fans and Dime fam, there are only 20 of these limited edition belts in existence.

If you’d like to get your hands on one today, visit the Akomplice Online Store to cop one for $45. But if you’d like the chance to win one, answer the following question:

In the 10-year history of Dime, what’s your favorite story that we ever wrote?

While we sort through the answers over the next couple days, take some time to also check out Akomplice’s Spring 2011 look book. We guarantee you’ll like what you see.

