As you probably already know, 2011 marks the the 10-year anniversary of the birth of Dime. With that, we told you that you’re going to be seeing a bunch of unique and exclusive stuff dropping for our loyal readers, and here’s our next project releasing today: the limited edition Dime x Akomplice Basketball Belt. Trust me, you’ll want to get your hands on one of these before they’re gone.
We told you about Akomplice’s new Basketball Belt this fall, but now we’ve taken it one step further in commemoration. A must-have for all you hoop fans and Dime fam, there are only 20 of these limited edition belts in existence.
If you’d like to get your hands on one today, visit the Akomplice Online Store to cop one for $45. But if you’d like the chance to win one, answer the following question:
In the 10-year history of Dime, what’s your favorite story that we ever wrote?
While we sort through the answers over the next couple days, take some time to also check out Akomplice’s Spring 2011 look book. We guarantee you’ll like what you see.
im stilling waiting on who won the most clutch player contest for the yellow lakers watch like almost 2 months ago…
and im still waiting for Playstation Network to get back online so i can ball up on 2k11…
@ panchitoooo
We e-mailed the winner and sent it out!
man sean sweeney has been killing it-i enjoy the perspective he provides on the articles. the one with dwight being compared to the dream was dope-but again HTOWN bias, so what do i know? lol
My favorite stories were the ones Tyrone commented on … so sad he is not around anymore… True thugs NEVER lie!
the best article ive read so far has got me be the Sean Sweeney article titled “Limitless” and how the best players in the world need to have big egos to be that good. i thought the article made great points tied in with undenialbe facts and fresh views on past and present all-stars. an article comparing jordan, kobe, and lebron is a for sure read for me but then you bring ego into it and its unforgettable.
“We can’t ask for someone to be the absolute best, to publicly embarrass their competitors and do it over and over again, with no remorse for feelings or what anyone thinks, and then turn around and expect that person to be normal.”
that quote right there made the whole article for me and really got me thinking. i try to preach to people about what i read that day but it never comes out the same. i have weekly debates with other Laker fans like myself about Lebron being arrogant and their dislike for him and always have this quote in my holster ready to fire at moments notice…i want to watch a person who says and thinks hes the best and not someone who thinks one thing and says something else to the press and fans…
I’ve been reading this site religiously for over a year now, and smack is a daily part of the routine, so my favorite article has to be Austin Burton’s last one, “I’m Out Like…”
“Working in this industry, you can lose that part of yourself, that 9-year-old full of wonder and excitement over sports. Which is sad, because that’s why many of us became sports writers in the first place. While I still love sports, I lost that 9-year-old part of myself a long time ago, sacrificed to the business. When you get to go behind the curtain, when you get to know these idols as regular men and women, when you get to see how it’s done, you also get to see the ugly side. And then double-overtime games become overtime work, and even the most enthusiastic among us can become jaded.”
That’s pretty powerful for someone who wants to go into sports-writing like myself. When he goes on to talk about what he’s gained and how it’s just a new perspective and not a dooming loss of innocence really convinced me that I can work in basketball and still love it as a hobby and a passion. It’s my favorite story and the most important piece of journalism I’ve ever read.
I also wanna say that Sweeney has been doing a killer job as of late and I’m really impressed by his writing
Dime#22 Kobe Bryant’s “In his own words” article was fabulous, and it was even reprinted in Dime 62. Thanks Dime, for letting Kobe write his own thing. It is always amazing to see the life of an NBA superstar, and how they approach the game differently than others. On the cover of the Dime 62, the headliner says ‘Best Kobe Story Ever’. Instead, just put it as ‘Best Story Ever’.
I always liked the stuff about Rondo and the Boston parks. It’s a good story plus when you watch a C’s game you can watch the dollars add up.
iSSUE #44 pages 34-35
The story/article was about a young lady named Maria Clifton. She prided herself on being a defensive stopper. I always liked the fact that she broke so many stereotypes/barriers. She showed girls that they can be beautiful, attractive, and feminine all while being aggressive and a true hooper on the court. And the fact that she was affiliated with the Knicks made her even more interesting.
i hope i get the baller belt, that would be cool if it came with the net too…
i wonder why there really is not a lot of comments like other giveaways? the belt is pretty nice, i went to that link and the cloths their are alright, the belt is the only thing im really feeling…