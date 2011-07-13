Dime’s 1-On-1 NBA Tournament: LeBron James Vs. Dwyane Wade

It’s perfect, really. LeBron and Wade squaring for Miami’s sovereignty. But before we get to that, there’s another piece of news that might just set the Dime one-on-one world on fire. Another upset.
That’s right: Dirk Nowitzki snuck past Carmelo Anthony with an 11-9 victory. In the 4th quarter final matchup, Kobe Bryant smacked Derrick Rose, reeling off 11 straight points after going down 2-0. So check back at 1:00 P.M. EST for the Dirk/Kobe face-off.
Anyway, back to the showdown in South Beach.
Dwyane Wade’s timing sucks. Either that or he needs to get new friends. Trust me, I understand the impetus to play ball with your guys. We do it every week here at the office. But I’m not defining my legacy. I may take excess pleasure from hardwood victories, but no one will be recounting my on-the-court journey in 20 years. (That was a lot harder to admit out loud than I thought.) Someone will be telling Dwyane Wade’s story. Maybe his priorities are just different. Maybe he doesn’t care how he’s perceived. But I’m not buying that. Everyone cares â€“ to differing degrees, of course, but no one’s trying to be the next LaRue Martin.
That’s why I’ll never understand why Miami came together as it did. LeBron and Wade have the goods to bring home a title as the guy. But they chose fun (or what they perceived as fun) over satisfaction.
For one fleeting moment, we have the opportunity to separate the man from the boy. I’m sick of all these alpha dog arguments, frankly. We all know there’s only one way to settle basketball disputes. And there’s no doubt that both will bring it. No entourages, no egos, no gimmicks. One hoop and two players. LeBron’s towering athleticism vs. D-Wade’s freakish speed. LeBron’s headband vs. D-Wade’s sleeve.
But this matchup elicits one overarching fear which I have continued to grapple with: would LeBron or Wade take this game of one-on-one seriously? A dominating performance by either player could make for some awkward team dynamics. LeBron was willing to sacrifice a solo legacy for friendship, so who’s to say that he won’t fire jumpers and relax on defense?
If this tournament were real, my only hope would be that these two take it seriously. As fans, we dream. We hope. We probably take basketball a bit too seriously. But it’s healthy, real and honest. It’s emotion in its purest form. So LeBron and Wade, don’t let us down. Give us a battle for the ages.
both have the same game basically
BUT lebron is 6’8″/9″ and 260
We know who “big brother” is in this relationship. And big brother always wins in 1on1
Flash 13-11
I love Wade but it’s hard t osee D-Wade getting out of this one, Lebron is an excellent defender and can give Wade so many problems. I’d say it’s a close one but LBJ takes it.
i say LBJ wins the first three quarters, then Dwade makes a fourth quarter comeback…Dwade 13-10.
“both have the same game basically”
Maybe, but one has the DNA of a real winner. A guy who will constantly push forward even with his back up against a wall.
Wade 11-8.
Lebron loses because he sees “his friend” instead of the enemy.
To be honest, if this were Lebron vs. Jose Calderon, I’d vote Jose.
not an LBJ fan at all..but the guys defense and size over Wade…LBJ wins…hands down. he still shoots 25% though. there is my “decision”
It’ll be close but the better closer would win in this case…….. Wade 11-10
Damn this is too hard…
Yeah whoa this the most PHYSICAL MATCHUP in this tourney, actually played this on 2k11 blacktop last night and I was Wade and though I will usually trash talk my very skilled opponent as being weak; who also had Lebron btw, the game was very close and very physical. Wade did win by 4 points although the game point in the game was set to 40 with ones and twos from 3. with regards to a real life matchup I think wade takes the edge. I think both of them do everything similar but wade does most of the things better with the exception of Lebron’s superior passing ability. They both have speed but wade is faster, both strong, wade is also a better finisher and this one is gonna make people mad but wade is a better defender as well. if these two guys get tied up going after lose ball, I think Lebron comes up with a broken hand. Also mind you that this is a one on one setting so Lebron will not attain cheap calls for his very superior Oscar academy award-esque acting ability when it comes to faking contact. I think wade also has a more reliable jumpsuit than the frozen one and also has the killer instinct to close. Also considering the fact that I think it’s a myth that Lebron’s defense stopped d rose in the conference finals, this matchup will expose Lebrick’s defensive lapses since unlike Rose, Wade will be more aggressive going to the hole than relying on his reliable jumpshoooting. Wade 11-7
Gotta go with D-Wade (13-10)…because of his “mental” toughness, both offensively and defensively. He’s the only one with the “killer” instinct. He will take no prisoners.
Can’t wait for the finals: Wade vs Kobe
@MoxWestCoastRep i dont know about the big brother thing cause with the griffin brothers blake been dominating 1on1 since middle school on his older brother
Wade 12-10
I just feel like DWade is sooo much mentally tougher than Lebron so until otherwise, I’m goin DWade 12-10.
Even as a above average baller, I think I could get a bucket or one stop on Lebron; I don’t have any of those dreams about DWade…
no no no no no….wade is not as good as lebron. simple as that.
lebron: more mvps more all-star teams (starter)more all-nba first teams…so offense/defense wise he is better
wade: 1 more finals mvp so he is better in finals
both: scoring champion, but lebron more ppg, rpg (apg don’t matter), spg, bpg
so lebron james takes this one surprisingly easily. only way d-wade wins is if he gets hot which is certainly possible and makes all his shots
but more likely lebron james 11-6
LeBron has two moves…..the step back J/3 and the bulldoze his way to the rim going right……Wade takes this one. 11-8
I can’t believe this crap. Wade won against Lebron and it’s not even close.