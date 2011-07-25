Dime’s (Pickup) Basketball Diaries

As you may remember from last time, we left the court pretty self-satisfied â€“ a 3-2 record with our last loss due to a we’re-in-better-shape-than-you thrashing. Armed with fresh legs and growing chemistry, we strutted into the gym ready to take it to the competition. Well all that came to a screeching halt when we had to watch the grandpa crew run the court at two miles per hour.
Part of me couldn’t ignore my blood boiling â€“ at this rate, we weren’t going to get on the court for another hour. They walked the ball up the floor (I’m not one to say that streetball needs a shot clock, but this was bordering on ridiculous. I’m talking Brook Lopez ambling up the court slow.), fouled incessantly and argued every call. But they won twice, and my other half clung to a sliver of respect for their performance. Even writing that sentence felt wrong â€“ but their victories happened, and I still have no idea how. Kind of like the Mavs stealing the title from the Heat. It happened, but I’m struggling for the words to decipher the phenomenon.
So we stood on the sidelines, warming up on a side court and waiting our turn. But know that I’m using the term “warming up” lightly. Because, let’s be honest: No one warms up. After pretending to touch our toes and stretch our triceps, we grab a ball and start. At least that’s what I do. (I can’t remember the last time I actually stretched a muscle.) Most people put up some jumpers, dribble the ball around â€“ nothing spectacular or noteworthy. Just something to get a feel. So here I was, in the middle of that monotonous routine, when another classic pickup figure graced us with his presence; the warm-up champ. I’m talking about the guy who abuses the defense with staggering crossovers, one-footed fadeaways and psychedelic dribbling. Okay fine, there’s no defender. But if there were, he’d have no chance.
I’d venture to say that Andrea Bargnani will average 10 boards per contest before the warm-up champ even attempts to use his warm-up skills on the court. The one I encountered had a specific knack for the annoying. After cruising through his array of absurdly difficult shots, he took his ball and walked right up to the bucket. And thus the lay-up bonanza ensued. Refusing to move to an empty hoop, his two-foot lay-ups deflected other shots left and right. If you want to take shots near the rim, knock yourself out. Just not on a hoop where five other people are shooting.
After 30 minutes, it was time. And to our surprise, the crew of tribal elders still stood strong. Well, they stood. Despite my desire to send them packing, I did preserve an ounce of pity for their one good player. It was clear that he just got stuck on the wrong team. As much as I detest players ganging up in pickup to form an unbeatable team, this was just an unfortunate consequence of the “who’s got next” line.
The game got off to a rocky start as their resident fat guy, straight out of Along Came Polly, kept backing down Mike and shielding him with his enormous width. (If you know what I’m talking about, it was that guy to a T. If you don’t, just trust me. I wouldn’t be making a reference to Along Came Polly unless it was absolutely necessary.) Not to mention that the dude was tall, nasty sweaty and fairly hairy â€“ a terrible combination. Mike’s no pushover, but he was giving up four inches and 100 pounds. So despite our ease scoring at the other end, we found ourselves in the midst of a 4-4 tie thanks to Eddy Curry‘s brother. Fortunately their wheels fell off once we began to push the ball and use our superior athleticism (meaning we could run more than two steps without sucking down air like it was running out). Seven points later, we cruised to an 11-4 win.
Someone must have filmed this great play…
i always want to do a in the air chest bump or side bump while playing pickup games but theres never enough time or i always forget to do it. lately ive been handing out lots of hi-5s while playing ever since you guys ran that Mavericks touching article. dont know if it actually works but i know when playing with unconfident players it helps them alot
This is awesome. Great stuff Dylan!
Agreed. Need more touching so we can win #pause
You should expand more on that Scott guy. I heard he was pretty good.
Great read
A few years back me and my friends played a pickup game against some bigger guys at a local park by my house. We won the first game 11-9, too close for comfort. The 2nd game started and we took the lead 5-0 and the other team came roaring back to tie it up 5-5. this must have sparked a fire under my teammates and we went on another run to make it 9-5. so once we get the ball back we work it around and one of us finds an opening in the lane and they drive hard only to get bear hugged by one of these big guys and then he calls out “foul foul, check it up”. So we get the check and drive it again and again one of there guys grabs my guy and calls foul. By this time im getting pretty irritated so I call for the ball and take it strong to the hole. Some guy on the other team grabs me and calls foul but I force pass him and score making it 10-5 and I yell out “game point” as the guy that grabbed me is trying to argue that he fouled me before the point. I quickly explain to him its “call your own fouls” and that he cant call a foul for me. Which I think pissed the other team off cause once we got the ball back and one of my teammates drove baseline the biggest guy on the other team literally shoves him out of bounce with both of his hands not even trying to play defense. So I rush over there and tell big dude that’s some pussy shit and other creative words and just cause you guys cant handle what we bringing that they got to stoop that low and start pushing players like we playing football or something. The big guy don’t give a fuck and wants to keep playing but I tell my team lets go home a smoke one cause im already pass the point of reasoning with these guys and I can tell some of my friends are too. So we decide to jam out rather than risk getting pushed in the air while going for a lay up or starting a fight and getting arrested for schooling some sorry ass ballers who think they hard.
Shiiiit, I should write an article for Dime about playing ball here in Taiwan. We get some interesting stories! There are “Confucius Rules” which basically mean once you hit about 40 yrs old, there is no arguing with you!!
Asian basketball is a different brand of basketball, I’m starting to get scared I’ve played for too long here and when I go home I’m going to play all soft, “Ooohhh, that was fouulll”