Dime’s Rookie Report: The 10 Best Freshmen In The NBA, Vol. II

The last time we ran this rookie report , there were a few surprises (anyone?) but in the end, the No. 1 pick in last June’s draft was right where he should’ve been: at the top of this class. To say he’s keeping the status quo would be an understatement: In the past few weeks,has stepped up his game even more, already hitting the 20-plus point mark in six games this month.

After that, the class has been surprises all around. From Iman Shumpert becoming a household name in New York City to Ricky Rubio becoming one of the best playmakers in the league to even Chandler Parsons cracking a rotation, this rookie class doesn’t bring much star power. But they do have a lot of guys capable of playing roles on winning teams.

In the second edition of the rookie report, here are the league’s 10 best first-year players.

10. Tristan Thompson

Vol. 1: No. 7

If Thompson were getting more run in Cleveland, there’s no doubt he would be higher on this list. Just check the numbers. He averages 16.0 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per 36 minutes on the floor. Despite playing only at an average of 18.3 minutes per night, he still puts up solid defensive numbers (5.1 rebounds and 1.1 blocks). As Thompson adjusts to the NBA game, we should see him improve upon his 48 percent field-goal percentage. The only dragon left to slay is Thompson’s horrendous 40 percent free-throw percentage. The Cavs currently sit at three games below .500, and as they fall farther from the playoff hunt, expect Thompson to see more time.

9. Chandler Parsons

Vol. 1: unranked

In one of the odder moves I saw this summer, Chandler Parsons was traded twice on draft day. Selected 38th overall, the Houston Rockets traded Parsons to Minnesota in a deal centered around Jonny Flynn and Brad Miller. In that same move, the Wolves moved Parsons back to the Rockets for cash. After playing in France during the lockout, he has now settled into the starting small forward spot in Houston, thanks in part to the struggles of Chase Budinger. Regardless of how he assumed the position, Parsons has been taking full advantage of his opportunity. Over his last nine games, he’s averaging 7.5 points, 6.5 boards and 1.6 steals. While the statistics aren’t eye-popping, Parsons is a fundamental, do-it-all player thriving on defense and on the backboards. He could very well wind up being the steal of the second round.

8. Iman Shumpert

Vol. 1: unranked

Anyone who watched the Knicks and Grizzlies nationally televised game last week probably thinks that Shumpert is nothing more than a selfish jock, but since that 5-for-20 shooting performance, he’s been a little more hesitant on the trigger and beginning to look more for his teammates. Regardless of what he does on offense, the kid can defend. His 2.6 steals per game are good enough for second in the league and until Baron Davis returns, Shumpert will have all the playing time he needs to keep improving his game. His current averages are 12.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists. He makes up for his 38 percent shooting by hitting nearly 92 percent from the charity stripe.

7. Markieff Morris

Vol. 1: No. 5

Talk about bad luck. Just as Markieff Morris was emerging as the Suns’ newest big man threat and Alvin Gentry informed him he would make his first career start at Madison Square Garden, Morris came down with the flu. He lasted only five minutes, which was enough time to pick up a couple of personal fouls and be sentenced to the pine the rest of the way. Despite that unfortunate night, Morris has been playing relatively well. He only averages 7.7 points and 5.0 rebounds, but his ability to step outside and knock down the trey, as well as his willingness to bang down low and rebound make him one of the more versatile players to come from the 2011 Draft class thus far.