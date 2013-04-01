Dion Waiters Gets His Car Filled With Popcorn: A Look at the NBA’s Most Popular Prank

For some reason, one of the NBA’s go-to rookie hazing pranks is filling a player’s car with popcorn. I mean, it was funny the first few times we saw it, but now we’ve seen it over and over again for years. Why no one will mix it up is beyond me, but whatever, the guys seem to really love it (and I get it that popcorn won’t actually damage the car).

The latest to get the treatment is Cavs rookie Dion Waiters, who got popcorn’d over the weekend and posted the aftermath on his instagram feed.

Let’s take a look at some examples of the NBA popcorn prank of recent years:

Back in 2008, the Kings felt like Jason Thompson was shirking his rookie responsibilities. The result? Popcorn:

