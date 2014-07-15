Dion Waiters’ Hostility Towards A Bench Role

Syracuse alum and all-around IDGAF shooting guard Dion Waiters was asked on Twitter today if he was comfortable accepting a role coming off the bench. With the influx of Andrew Wiggins and LeBron James this summer, plus a max extension for Kyrie Irving, there might not be enough room for him in the starting five. Waiters reaction when someone asked him about this on Twitter was an overt and prolonged: “Noooooooo.”
Waiters’ tweet has since been deleted, smart, if it hadn’t already been picked up by a few outlets already. Here’s the tweet and a screenshot:
Nooooooooo RT @CavsForever_: Would you accept the role of coming off the bench or..? @dionwaiters3
— Dion Waiters (@dionwaiters3) July 15, 2014
With Anthony Bennett, Tristan Thompson, Anderson Varejao and James filling the frontcourt spots, and Andrew Wiggins sliding over to shooting guard, as mentioned by Jason Lloyd of the Akron Beacon Journal and others — including the Cavs themselves, Waiters’ time in the starting lineup appears to be at an end.
We know he’s been dangled in a lot of deals for Kevin Love and others, but Waiters is the type of player who believes he’s just as good as Wiggins, and probably thinks he’s the equal of Kyrie and LeBron, too.
He’s wrong, of course, but he’s still a quality player on a rookie deal, so trading him shouldn’t be a problem if his animosity towards a role on the bench is as strong as the since-deleted tweet suggests. Or, the Cavs — after not finding any suitors — could bring Wiggins off the bench; we doubt that’s the smart decision, or the one they’ll ultimately decide to do.
Dion’s self-confidence can win a game for you at the end, and he’s quick and strong enough to explode towards the rim even when there’s defensive pressure…
But Waiters is a strong personality who had been rumored to be at odds with Irving last season, so much so they had to call a joint press conference to squash the speculating.
Now we’re speculating about whether he’s mature enough to come off the bench.
Will Dion Waiters play for the Cavs next year?
First off Dion is just as good as Kyrie, were do you get this stuff from. Making up just anything to talk about. If AW is good let him earn it like Dion had too. Stop giving AW a pass
So going off your logic, how do you figure Dion is as good as Kyrie? What facts are you basing that on? Statistics? All-Star selections? Your own opinion?
I base mine information on stats. Last year second halve of the season when Kyrie went down Dion average just as much points and played much better D.
This is a fact. Say what you will but Dion is a starter and A.W. need to earn his spot just like Dion had too. He does not get a free pass
Bring him off the bench
Why don’t they bring A.W. off the bench and let him earn his way into the nba. I think Dion deserve at lease that much respect.
It sounds like you just want him to start. Dion started in his rookie year and proved that he could NOT make it work with the other starters. His best bet is to prove his worth off the bench. Besides, it’s not who starts, but who finishes the games.
This may be a problem for the team since everybody there is going to have to accept that LeBron runs the state, not just the team. The Cavs have a two year window to nail him down and they’ll do whatever it takes to keep him. Dion’s likely out of there.
If Dion could embrace a bench role, he might become this generations Manu Ginobili. It would conserve his energy for 4th quarter and mean he has more control of the ball with the second team. If only his ego would allow him to see the possibilities.
If “if” is apart of his mentality being so young into his career he has already lost…can’t have ego when you aren’t even in the conversation as the best player on your team. I remember Iverson refusing in Memphis to backup Connley and Stuckey in Detroit (which was absolutely valid)…but Waiters need to understand he is about to ruin a good ride to bigger notoriety and checks.
Agree with this 100%. I recall a lot of younger players who were willed their way out of a good situation into a worse one and it completely destroyed their careers. Dion would do well just to suck it up, learn a lot and then use it to get better so the Cavs HAVE to start him.
Exactly…he has the talent for sure…but the mental game is what makes you a 10+ year player…Jamal Crawford is still a high level player…what is he in year 14 or something crazy like that??
He just dropped 53 and 51 in the Seattle ProAm League….CRAZY
That’s why there is a preseason camp and exhibition folks…Dion has a right to feel he is better than the bench…so now the smart move would be preparing to show he can be a dog on defense consistently, hit catch and shoot jumpers, and play along WITH LeBron and Irving more than a not just a rookie, but a 18/19 year old rookie…If he can’t show this in camp, then he will be moved. I don’t know why in this age guys balk at the bench and being a 6th man like there isn’t money and all-star selections there? You get to be the focal point of the 2nd team rather than be a 3rd option on the 1st team…I hope he STFU and enjoy the ride and elevate his game to where they pay him that starter money or he can prove his worth elsewhere ….
he should join the Knicks, do it