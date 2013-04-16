Dion Waiters Posterizes Birdman; Norris Cole Locks Up Kyrie Irving

Today’s Smack breaks down all of the bad things that Norris Cole did to the Cleveland Cavaliers last night, but you should see some of the highlights, two in particular.

First up, check out the dunk that Dion Waiters puts on the Birdman. Then later on, watch Cole lock the windows and doors on Kyrie Irving on the game’s most important possession:

