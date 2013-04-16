Dion Waiters Posterizes Birdman; Norris Cole Locks Up Kyrie Irving

#Kyrie Irving #Video
04.16.13 5 years ago

Today’s Smack breaks down all of the bad things that Norris Cole did to the Cleveland Cavaliers last night, but you should see some of the highlights, two in particular.

First up, check out the dunk that Dion Waiters puts on the Birdman. Then later on, watch Cole lock the windows and doors on Kyrie Irving on the game’s most important possession:

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kyrie Irving#Video
TAGSCHRIS ANDERSENDimeMagDion WaitersKYRIE IRVINGNORRIS COLEvideo

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 20 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP