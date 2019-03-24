Getty Image

No one knows for certain if this is, indeed, going to be Dirk Nowitzki’s final season in the NBA. He’s deferred questions about it until the offseason, he’s 40, and there’s a whole lot of miles on those wheels, but Nowitzki has also left the door open for a return. One thing is for certain: Dirk and the Dallas Mavericks walked into Oracle Arena on Saturday night and beat the hell out of the Golden State Warriors.

The Mavericks picked up a stunning 126-91 road victory over the best team in the Western Conference. While the game was played without Steph Curry, no one could have predicted that kind of a loss for the two-time defending champs. Then again, no one could have predicted that Nowitzki would turn back the clock, going for a season-high 21 points on 8-for-14 shooting from the field and a 5-for-8 clip from deep.