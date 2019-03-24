Dirk Nowitzki Scored 21 Points As The Mavericks Beat The Warriors By 35

Associate Editor
03.23.19

Getty Image

No one knows for certain if this is, indeed, going to be Dirk Nowitzki’s final season in the NBA. He’s deferred questions about it until the offseason, he’s 40, and there’s a whole lot of miles on those wheels, but Nowitzki has also left the door open for a return. One thing is for certain: Dirk and the Dallas Mavericks walked into Oracle Arena on Saturday night and beat the hell out of the Golden State Warriors.

The Mavericks picked up a stunning 126-91 road victory over the best team in the Western Conference. While the game was played without Steph Curry, no one could have predicted that kind of a loss for the two-time defending champs. Then again, no one could have predicted that Nowitzki would turn back the clock, going for a season-high 21 points on 8-for-14 shooting from the field and a 5-for-8 clip from deep.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors
TAGSdallas mavericksDIRK NOWITZKIGOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.22.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.19.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.18.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.18.19 6 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.15.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.12.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP