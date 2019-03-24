No one knows for certain if this is, indeed, going to be Dirk Nowitzki’s final season in the NBA. He’s deferred questions about it until the offseason, he’s 40, and there’s a whole lot of miles on those wheels, but Nowitzki has also left the door open for a return. One thing is for certain: Dirk and the Dallas Mavericks walked into Oracle Arena on Saturday night and beat the hell out of the Golden State Warriors.
The Mavericks picked up a stunning 126-91 road victory over the best team in the Western Conference. While the game was played without Steph Curry, no one could have predicted that kind of a loss for the two-time defending champs. Then again, no one could have predicted that Nowitzki would turn back the clock, going for a season-high 21 points on 8-for-14 shooting from the field and a 5-for-8 clip from deep.