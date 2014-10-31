Watch Dirk Nowitzki, Monta Ellis, Chandler Parsons Rap As Mavericks’ “Run DMC”

#Video
10.31.14 4 years ago

The only thing better than watching the Dallas Mavericks play offense? Taking in this immensely enjoyable video of Dirk Nowitzki, Monta Ellis, and Chandler Parsons rapping as D-Town’s “Run DMC.”

Love it.

Before any of you bemoan the mediocre at best rapping skills of the Mavericks’ trio, keep in mind that this video was made in complete jest. Dallas’ PR department knew that a seven-foot German would struggle to flow, and was counting on the natural hilarity of him trying to do so in this satirical spot. We think they were right on.

Our favorite stanza and accompanying video portion?

Parsons: Whether on the break or pullin’ up for three, if you try and hold me guess who you’ll see.
Nowitzki: I got too… TOO… Too. Much. Monta.
Ellis: Monta Ellis, ask the fellas: Fools talk trash because they jealous.

It’s hard not to admire Dirk’s effort. Parsons and Ellis keep it predictably cool, though the former outpaces the latter in rapping ability pretty easily. In fact, Monta seems the least comfortable of the three behind the mic, which is not at all to say that Parsons and Nowitzki are naturals. But who are we to judge? These guys seem better equipped to do so:

Regardless, the Mavericks are fortunate that their “Run DMC” makes much more beautiful music on the court than off of it.

(Video via Dallas Mavericks)

