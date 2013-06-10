Doc Rivers Returning To Coach In Boston? Not So Fast

Less than a month ago, Danny Ainge confirmed that Doc Rivers would return to coach the Boston Celtics next season. Well, apparently, it’s not set in stone. After weeks of silence, Rivers told The Boston Globe he needed to “detox” after the end of the season. He needed time to get away from the organization. Then, when asked if he’s made up his mind about next season, Rivers dropped the bomb: “I’d rather not say.” Hmm.

It’ll be interesting to see what happens from here. Stephen A. Smith is speculating that Boston would never let Rivers out of his contract to coach in the Eastern Conference. I agree. But what about the Clippers? Rumors were floated earlier this spring about a mega trade/swap that would end with Rivers coaching in Los Angeles. Sometimes, and this is especially true for a partnership that has gone on for nine years now, you need a change if only to stop seeing the same faces every day.

With questions also swirling around the futures of both Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett, this will be a long offseason in Boston. Rivers has at least been involved in the team’s pre-draft workouts. But for now, he’s acknowledging we’ll have to wait for any definitive answers on his future.

Should he go back to Boston?

