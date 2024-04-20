Donovan Mitchell Led The Cavs To A Game 1 Win Over The Magic

The Cleveland Cavaliers made it clear with their season finale performance that they wanted the 4-seed and a date with the Orlando Magic in the first round, and on Saturday they got a chance to prove that to be a wise maneuver in Game 1. Cleveland would pull away for a 97-83 win, as the opener to the series was the defensive struggle many expected, with maybe worse three-point shooting on both sides than anyone anticipated.

The Cavs did come out hot, quickly knocking down five threes in the first five minutes to immediately take command of the game, with Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley taking the lead offensively, but would only make three more from deep the rest of the game.

Spida LAUNCHES from deep to beat the shot clock 🔥 ORL-CLE live on ESPN pic.twitter.com/Eqc3VWbwWK — NBA (@NBA) April 20, 2024

Evan Mobley hits the Cavs' 5th three in the opening minutes… Cleveland leads 19-8 early on ESPN pic.twitter.com/nvqj3Skrf8 — NBA (@NBA) April 20, 2024

The Magic would hang around, but Cleveland would push the lead out to 12 at the half thanks to continued terrific play from Mitchell.

Mitchell picks up the loose ball and hammers it home for 10 in the 1st quarter 💪 Cavs lead 33-26 after 1 on ESPN pic.twitter.com/ImVfxju6Xk — NBA (@NBA) April 20, 2024

JARRETT ALLEN HAMMER 💪 Cavs up 14 in the 2Q on ESPN pic.twitter.com/raa5xpzuEm — NBA (@NBA) April 20, 2024

Orlando wouldn’t fade away easily though, as the Magic mounted a third quarter response that saw them trim the lead down to just a few. They turned defense into offense, as they’ve done all season, and were able to get out into transition where they were able to free things up a bit.

Jalen Suggs making it happen with the takeaway & SLAM! ORL-CLE 3Q on ESPN pic.twitter.com/OxG9NEom2z — NBA (@NBA) April 20, 2024

Isaac's triple gives the Magic a 9-0 run and cuts the lead to just 5 on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/5u5mVAdwwg — NBA (@NBA) April 20, 2024

However, the Cavs always had an answer for every Magic run, largely because Mitchell was nothing short of spectacular. He finished with 30 points to lead all scorers, putting the finishing touches on a Game 1 win for Cleveland with some big buckets inside and out in the fourth quarter.

Spida gets the tough And-1 to go with the left 🖐️ He's got a game-high 17 and the Cavs lead in the 3Q on ESPN pic.twitter.com/8VO1gDyidZ — NBA (@NBA) April 20, 2024

Mitchell sinks the 3 for 26 and is HYPED 😤 ORL-CLE 4Q on ESPN pic.twitter.com/t52XkBQ4Ak — NBA (@NBA) April 20, 2024

Jarrett Allen (16 points, 18 rebounds) and Evan Mobley (16 points, 11 rebounds) each had double-doubles, as the Cavs got much better contributions from their big men in their playoff opener in 2024 after those two had a rough time a year ago int he first round with the Knicks. Darius Garland had 14 points and 8 assists, as he set the table for the Cavs offensively. Overall it was a solid performance, although not a good shooting night once again from their role guys, and while they might be able to get through Orlando playing this way, they’ll need to find a better offensive rhythm if they’re going to have a chance at making noise beyond the first round.