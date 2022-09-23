After a highly anticipated Week 2 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers to kick off Amazon’s Thursday night slate, there was a bit less buzz for Thursday’s Week 3 tilt between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers. With that said, the Browns and Steelers are long-time rivals and, in Cleveland, there was plenty of build-up about an AFC North battle under the lights.

In advance of kick-off, a new face raised the profile and the excitement level when Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell made an appearance alongside backcourt mate Darius Garland on the Browns sideline. In short order, Mitchell became part of the story by smashing a Pittsburgh guitar before the game started and keying the home crowd into a frenzy in the process.

Mitchell and Garland were anointed as “Dawg Pound captains” for the game in Cleveland, which is a perfect opportunity for the Cavs teammates before Media Day arrives. Mitchell, who arrived in a blockbuster trade from the Utah Jazz, already has Cleveland fans dreaming of big things alongside Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen, and he is already making the rounds to immerse himself in the new city.

Overall, this isn’t a huge thing for Mitchell, but it is smart PR on all sides. Throwing in the guitar smash is a nice touch, and in Cleveland, diving in with both feet to the rest of the sports scene is perhaps the best move for a new face to lead the Cavaliers.