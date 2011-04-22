Dr. J & Converse Unveil Courts At Atlanta’s Piedmont Park

If you’ve been reading DimeMag.com for a minute, then you know that Converse has been doing some great things down in Atlanta. Yesterday, unveiling two new basketball courts at historic Piedmont Park in midtown Atlanta, they added more to the list. The court donation with brand ambassador Julius “Dr. J” Erving, consisting of one full court and one half court, is part of Converse’s continued commitment to fostering community involvement through basketball in the city of Atlanta. Check it out:

Marked with the iconic Converse Star Chevron logo, the basketball courts will provide youth with the opportunity to play ball in an area that has not had courts before. Before the court dedication, Converse held an honorary Open Gym session with Atlanta youth in front of Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed and Atlanta City Council President Ceasar Mitchell.

“Physical activity and sports participation help foster the social skills that our youth need, so we are excited about the new basketball courts at Piedmont Park and the fitness pilot programs Converse will begin to lead soon at our Centers of Hope,” said Mayor Reed. “Converse was one of the first corporate supporters of the Centers of Hope campaign, and their contribution is one of the reasons why we were able to secure a portion of the funds needed to reopen our recreation centers.”

“Converse is thrilled to celebrate basketball and the donation of these courts with Piedmont Park Conservancy, as they continue to implement their Master Plan to enhance the park for future generations,” said Geoff Cottrill, Chief Marketing Officer of Converse. “We have enjoyed working with the City of Atlanta over the past few years to help inspire children through the game of basketball, and are happy that basketball is now a part of this beautiful, historic park.”

