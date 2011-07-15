Draft Packs “Da Bulls!” T-Shirt

In honor of the 20th anniversary of the Windy City’s 1991 World Championship team, Draft Packs has released a limited edition t-shirt saluting the squad that earned the nickname, “Da Bulls!” Check ’em out (only 23 are available) in detail after the jump, along with a special tribute video.
If you want to get your hands on one of these tees, they’re available HERE while supplies last for $28.
What do you think?
NICE!
Wish I was a Bulls fan so I could get that shirt…
For a second I thought that shirt was half gray-half white, not 2 different shirts. That would be kind of sick if it was
“Who wins in a fight, a hurricane or Ditka?
“Ditka.”
“DAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA Bears.”
I’d prefer a Utah Jazz shirt with MJs face on it.
swavor
Looks a little Undercrwn-esque- smh
nice shirt – awesome video.