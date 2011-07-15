Draft Packs “Da Bulls!” T-Shirt

In honor of the 20th anniversary of the Windy City’s 1991 World Championship team, Draft Packs has released a limited edition t-shirt saluting the squad that earned the nickname, “Da Bulls!” Check ’em out (only 23 are available) in detail after the jump, along with a special tribute video.

If you want to get your hands on one of these tees, they’re available HERE while supplies last for $28.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.