Draft Packs Presents The “Harold Miner Pack”

#Style – Kicks and Gear
02.16.13 5 years ago

We’ve said this before many times, many ways, but Draft Packs brings serious heat to your basketball wardrobe when you want to step off the court. Their last collection was with Hoopmixtape and beget “The Reignman Pack”, and now their attention is turned again to a dunker who once ruled All-Star Weekend â€” “The Harold Miner Pack.”

“Baby Jordan” was a two-time winner of the All-Star Slam Dunk Contest, so this is the ideal weekend to release a collection of tees, hats emblazoned with the former Miami Heat guard in action. The T-shirts come in two different designs and in four different colors overall, with Miner’s No. 32 prominently displayed.

All of it is available now at the Draft Packs online store.

Will you cop?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSDimeMagDraft PacksStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 21 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP