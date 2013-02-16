Draft Packs Presents The “Harold Miner Pack”

We’ve said this before many times, many ways, but Draft Packs brings serious heat to your basketball wardrobe when you want to step off the court. Their last collection was with Hoopmixtape and beget “The Reignman Pack”, and now their attention is turned again to a dunker who once ruled All-Star Weekend â€” “The Harold Miner Pack.”

“Baby Jordan” was a two-time winner of the All-Star Slam Dunk Contest, so this is the ideal weekend to release a collection of tees, hats emblazoned with the former Miami Heat guard in action. The T-shirts come in two different designs and in four different colors overall, with Miner’s No. 32 prominently displayed.

All of it is available now at the Draft Packs online store.

Will you cop?

