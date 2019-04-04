Getty Image

The 2018-19 season has not gone according to plan for the Phoenix Suns, as they hoped to take a step forward this season with a young core headlined by Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton.

Instead, they find themselves in a familiar position, last in the Western Conference and with the second worst record in the NBA. Within that, there have been bright spots. Booker has posted career-highs in points and assists, Ayton has looked predictably strong on the offensive end and the glass as a rookie, and Mikal Bridges looks like the steal of the late lottery, but overall it’s been another rough season in Phoenix.

Wednesday night was, unfortunately, an encapsulation of their season as a whole. Devin Booker was injured early on with a nasty looking ankle sprain, yet another injury for the Suns to deal with, and late in the third quarter Dragan Bender found himself getting whistled for a traveling violation while very clearly dribbling the ball up the floor.