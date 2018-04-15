Drake Honored The Humboldt Broncos Bus Crash Victims During The Raptors’ First Home Playoff Game

#2018 NBA Playoffs #Drake
04.14.18 30 mins ago

Getty Image

The sports world has had an outpouring of grief for the people of Humboldt, Saskatchewan. The junior hockey club in the Canadian city was devastated by a crash that killed 16 people last week when a truck crashed into the team bus on the way to a junior hockey league playoff game.

The hockey world has had a number of tributes to the Broncos and those that died in the crash. People have left hockey sticks outside as a tribute to those that died, and earlier in the week, fans wore various team jerseys to honor the community and the Broncos.

One moving tribute came from the basketball world on Saturday afternoon when Drake attended Game 1 of the Toronto Raptors’ playoff series against the Washington Wizards. The rapper took his usual courtside seat at the Air Canada Centre wearing a Humboldt Broncos jersey.

