Drake Trolls Kevin Garnett On Instagram

After Toronto’s Game 4 win against the Nets, where the Raptors took over in the fourth quarter, even Drake was celebrating. The rapper went at Kevin Garnett on Instagram, trolling him with this classic post, saying, “Mad…or nah? See you back at the crib.”

Both sides have been going back and forth throughout the playoffs, starting first with Masai Ujiri hitting the Nets with the Ether and then continuing with Garnett warning the Toronto GM about making the trek to New York City. Now Drake, who knows more than you think about his squad, is upping the ante for Wednesday’s pivotal Game 5.

