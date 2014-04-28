Drake Trolls Kevin Garnett On Instagram

#Drake #Instagram
04.28.14 4 years ago

After Toronto’s Game 4 win against the Nets, where the Raptors took over in the fourth quarter, even Drake was celebrating. The rapper went at Kevin Garnett on Instagram, trolling him with this classic post, saying, “Mad…or nah? See you back at the crib.”

Both sides have been going back and forth throughout the playoffs, starting first with Masai Ujiri hitting the Nets with the Ether and then continuing with Garnett warning the Toronto GM about making the trek to New York City. Now Drake, who knows more than you think about his squad, is upping the ante for Wednesday’s pivotal Game 5.

[RELATED: Drake admits the Rudy Gay trade changed everything for Toronto]

Which team is going to win this series?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Drake#Instagram
TAGSBROOKLYN NETSDimeMagDrakeinstagramKEVIN GARNETTSmackTORONTO RAPTORS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP