Draymond Green Took Exception To The Idea He’s ‘Baiting’ Rajon Rondo

It was a rough night for the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 on Friday in New Orleans. Anthony Davis absolutely dominated them to the tune of 33 points and 18 rebounds as the Pelicans got a decisive 119-100 victory and finally showed some signs of life in a series that was quickly slipping through their fingers.
It was a mostly uneventful night for Draymond Green, who despite the loss nearly posted a triple-double with 11 points, 12 rebounds, and nine assists. Yet as in previous games this series, he had another run-in with Rajon Rondo in the second half, who rather blatantly tried to step on the back of his heel at one point, leading to a minor altercation before the two were separated.
When asked about it after the game, Draymond understandably bristled at the notion that he was somehow responsible for this particular incident.
Join The Discussion: Log In With