Draymond Green Took Exception To The Idea He’s ‘Baiting’ Rajon Rondo

Getty Image

It was a rough night for the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 on Friday in New Orleans. Anthony Davis absolutely dominated them to the tune of 33 points and 18 rebounds as the Pelicans got a decisive 119-100 victory and finally showed some signs of life in a series that was quickly slipping through their fingers.

It was a mostly uneventful night for Draymond Green, who despite the loss nearly posted a triple-double with 11 points, 12 rebounds, and nine assists. Yet as in previous games this series, he had another run-in with Rajon Rondo in the second half, who rather blatantly tried to step on the back of his heel at one point, leading to a minor altercation before the two were separated.

When asked about it after the game, Draymond understandably bristled at the notion that he was somehow responsible for this particular incident.