Many performances of the national anthem are unforgettable for being really good. The other side of that game comes from the 2018 NBA All-Star Game, where Fergie tried to put a unique spin on the song and it just didn’t work. Perhaps the most memorable part of her performance came when the camera panned over to Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors, who started laughing extremely hard and started a chain reaction where a bunch of other players joined in.

Green isn’t participating in the 2024 edition of the game, but he is part of an alternate simulcast alongside Charles Barkley for Turner. In a conversation with Taylor Rooks, Green brought up Fergie’s performance and told the story of what happened, specifically that it’s Damian Lillard’s fault that he laughed so hard.

Draymond Green talks about Fergie's anthem and being captured reacting to it pic.twitter.com/mFetDcif9c — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) February 19, 2024

“You know how you start spiraling, and you gotta get out of it? You just gotta get to the edge?” Green said. “And she kept going, like, deeper and deeper. And I was like, oh, she’s done. And then she starts spiraling more, I couldn’t believe it. And then, when I really started laughing, Dame was next to me, he was like, ‘They got you, dog.’ So then I really couldn’t hold it in, it was crazy.”

Anyway, if you’d like to watch the full video of Fergie’s rendition of the national anthem, click here.