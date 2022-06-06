On multiple occasions, Draymond Green publicly held himself accountable for his Game 1 performance, an outing he clearly deemed below his individual standards. His four points on 2-of-12 shooting, three turnovers and good, but not great, defense contributed to the Golden State Warriors’ defeat, despite 34 points from Stephen Curry.

Nobody could tell Green he had to be better before he’d hammer home the sentiment himself. He’s Golden State’s second-best player, though has been defined by inconsistencies since returning from a back injury in mid-March. An optimal Warriors’ attack hinges, in some significant capacity, on him playing like the All-Star forward and generational defender he’s largely existed as since 2014-15.

From the opening possession of Sunday’s Game 2 in the NBA Finals, Green established that he would not scuffle again like he did in Game 1. Al Horford was a dominant force in the Boston Celtics’ Game 1 win. He scored a team-high 26 points, including six triples, pulled down six rebounds, handed out three dimes and imprinted himself defensively through wide-ranging outlets.

Upon Horford’s initial touch Sunday, Green confronted him, closed down his airspace and forced a jump ball as the two veterans stumbled to the hardwood. The comfort Horford enjoyed Thursday would not be replicated.

Green’s strategy to open Game 2 was a stark deviation from Game 1, when he, as well as the Warriors’ overarching defense, allowed Horford space on the perimeter to fire up eight long balls. Instead, they pressured the Celtics big man and clogged his shooting, passing, and driving windows. The result was two points on four shots and a runaway 107-88 win for Golden State. Horford’s release valve nature often helps catalyze Boston’s offense. It would not be available Sunday.

After that possession, though, Green quickly assumed the primary responsibility of Jaylen Brown, whose fourth-quarter tidal wave helped Boston snag Game 1 in a comeback victory. All evening, Green’s defensive versatility shone. His ground coverage, physicality and dexterity frustrated Brown. While the talented 25-year-old missed some looks he can usually convert, Green limited his scoring volume, both in total shots and quality attempts.

Brown’s poor ball control meshed like oil and water with Green’s snappy, pestering hands. Repeatedly, the Warriors big man disturbed Brown’s handle to quell creation endeavors. In Game 1, Brown tallied 18 drives, per NBA.com, leveraging his speed and strength to frequent the paint. In Game 2, he tallied six drives, with Green commonly turning him away.”