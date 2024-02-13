Draymond Green Lit Into Jusuf Nurkic For 5 Minutes On His Podcast

Draymond Green and Jusuf Nurkic are not exactly on the friendliest of terms right now. Green hitting Nurkic in the face was what led to his indefinite suspension from the Warriors, and things got testy again between the two when they met on Saturday night in a thrilling 113-112 Warriors win over the Suns.

Green and Nurkic went back and forth with dueling “too small” taunts in the game and traded trash talk throughout the night. After the game, Nurkic called out Green’s antics, saying he doesn’t deserve a second chance and that it’s a matter of time before he hits somebody again. Green responded in brief in his postgame presser, with Stephen Curry also chiming in and calling Nurkic’s comments “idiotic,” but Green decided on Tuesday he’d dive into it a bit deeper on his podcast, spending five minutes lighting Nurkic up (you can watch the full podcast episode here).

There’s a lot going on here, but Green starts by noting that nothing he did in the game verged on him hitting someone and just wants to know why that was what Nurkic jumped to in his postgame commentary. He then spends a few minutes going through Nurkic’s various struggles on the night, most notably failing to score on smaller defenders all night and also him trying his “turn away” taunt on Green in the post, with Green driving and scoring before slapping the floor with his own “too small” gesture. Green said it’s “disrespectful to the game” with his main issue being that Nurkic isn’t good enough or accomplished enough for the shenanigans he tries to pull, and closed by noting that the Suns aren’t going to win with that guy at center.

Nurkic had a much briefer response to Green going at him on the pod on Twitter.

All good bad boy just don’t stay to long on podcast, gonna be late for therapy session.😂 — Jusuf Nurkić 🇧🇦 (@bosnianbeast27) February 13, 2024

Saturday’s meeting was the last of the regular season between the Warriors and Suns, so this should bring a close to this feud for awhile, barring a rather surprising run from Golden State that leads to a Warriors-Suns series in the playoffs at some point.