For the fourth time in the last eight seasons, Draymond Green is an NBA champion. Green and the Golden State Warriors picked up a 103-90 win over the Boston Celtics on Thursday night, giving them a 4-2 series victory in the NBA Finals and their first ring since beating the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2018.

One question that popped up early on in the Finals was the role Green’s podcast was playing in the entire thing. Whether viewed as a reason for his struggles early on or a way for the Celtics to gain insight into what Golden State was doing, a whole lot of attention was paid to a podcast.

Well, Green podcasted after the game, and as was oftentimes the case, he spent a whole lot of time talking about one of his favorite subjects: the “New Media.” This included praise for guys like JJ Redick and CJ McCollum who use their platforms to inform folks about the game.

Some words for @KendrickPerkins from the New Media pic.twitter.com/G1fMcb6e4k — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) June 17, 2022

And then, Green turned his attention to ESPN personality and former Celtic Kendrick Perkins, with whom he’s been going back-and-forth for a few months.

“You got fools like Kendrick Perkins, dressing like a clown, come up here in a jail suit,” Green said. “And then you leave the game early tonight. Stand on your word, brother. You gotta stand on that, ‘cause one thing’s for certain: I’mma stand on mine. Four-time champ, I’m out.”