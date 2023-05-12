Anthony Davis was unable to finish Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinal series between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors after taking an accidental Kevon Looney elbow to his head. Davis went to the bench and looked woozy before making his way into the back, getting examined, and eventually needing a wheelchair to return to the locker room.

Fortunately for Los Angeles, it seems like Davis is ok and should be able to go in Game 6 at Crypto.com Arena, where the team has a chance to clinch a berth in the Western Conference Finals. But in the aftermath of their most recently loss, pundits like Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith, and Stephen A. Smith all laughed at Davis, which drew the ire of Draymond Green. This was addressed on his podcast, where he explained that he didn’t find the situation especially funny.

"I saw a lot of people laughing. But it's a hit to the head. One small hit to the head can change everything in your life. So I don't really understand the joke." Draymond Green on Anthony Davis's head injury (via @TheVolumeSports)pic.twitter.com/hk6mJs1BHi — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 12, 2023

“Just don’t play with those head injuries, man,” Green said. “They’re serious. I saw a lot of people laughing and talking, but it’s a hit to the head. And like, one small hit to the head can change everything in your life, so I don’t really understand the joke. I don’t understand it at all. Every time you step out on the basketball court, the football field, on the ice, on the pitch, you’re risking your life because on injury can change everything.”

Green then brought up the example of Brazilian soccer star Neymar hurting his back during the 2014 World Cup, which nearly left him paralyzed. He then reiterated that he didn’t find anything funny about what happened to Davis, saying that “the smallest hit to the head can change your life.”

Game 6 between the Lakers and Warriors will take place on Friday night at 10 p.m. EST on ESPN.