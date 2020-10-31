Getty Image
DimeMag

Draymond Green Trash Talked Charles Woodson After Michigan State Upset Michigan

TwitterAssociate Editor

The Big Ten saw a gigantic upset on Saturday afternoon. The Michigan State Spartans, fresh off of a loss to Rutgers in which they could not stop the Scarlet Knight offense, took down 13th ranked Michigan in Ann Arbor, 27-24. The Spartans let it fly on offense, throwing for 323 yards and oftentimes drawing penalties against the Wolverine defense, while they were able to bear down and get enough stops on defense.

The game also featured a pretty fun subplot: Draymond Green, who appeared on Fox’s pregame show, watched the game with his Twitter account at the ready, live tweeting the festivities and even calling on the Michigan State offense to attack a member of Michigan’s secondary.

While appearing on the pregame show, Green bantered with Michigan legend Charles Woodson, and made it a point to trash talk the former Heisman Trophy winner. He must have known it would have gone viral, because he also used that tweet as a chance to tell people to go vote.

And from there, Green kept the support for his alma mater going, including taking a special level of joy in anyone who said that Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh should have been fired for losing to his rival.

Athletes vocally supporting the school they attended (or, in the case of LeBron James and Ohio State, love despite not going there) is nothing new, but Green went full Spartan in getting joy out of prodding Michigan.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best Vinyl Releases Of October 2020
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
×