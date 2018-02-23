Drexel Made College Basketball History With An Unbelievable 34-Point Comeback Win

02.22.18 2 weeks ago

Getty Image

The NBA returned from the All-Star break on Feb. 22 and, with a jam-packed slate, it was also a busy night in the college basketball world. Entering Thursday evening, the game between the Drexel Dragons and the Delaware Blue Hens wasn’t exactly on the national radar but, after 40 minutes of play, that was no longer the case.

In short, the Dragons made NCAA history, overcoming a 34-point deficit in less than 25 minutes of action on the way to an 85-83 home victory.

As David Worlock of the NCAA notes, the previous record was 32 points and, while it takes some work to even achieve a 34-point deficit in the first place, it is remarkable that Drexel was able to emerge from it. The team was generally on fire and, after a red-hot start of their own, Delaware cooled off with haste to set the stage for history.

Around The Web

TAGSCollege BasketballDelaware Blue HensDREXEL UNIVERSITY

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP