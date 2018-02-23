Getty Image

The NBA returned from the All-Star break on Feb. 22 and, with a jam-packed slate, it was also a busy night in the college basketball world. Entering Thursday evening, the game between the Drexel Dragons and the Delaware Blue Hens wasn’t exactly on the national radar but, after 40 minutes of play, that was no longer the case.

In short, the Dragons made NCAA history, overcoming a 34-point deficit in less than 25 minutes of action on the way to an 85-83 home victory.

Once down by 34 points (53-19), Drexel defeated Delaware tonight 85-83. It is the largest comeback in Division I MBB history, breaking a record that stood since 12-30-1950 (Duke beat Tulane after trailing by 32). — David Worlock (@DavidWorlock) February 23, 2018

As David Worlock of the NCAA notes, the previous record was 32 points and, while it takes some work to even achieve a 34-point deficit in the first place, it is remarkable that Drexel was able to emerge from it. The team was generally on fire and, after a red-hot start of their own, Delaware cooled off with haste to set the stage for history.