Dion Waiters Puts Tim Hardaway Jr. On Skates In Rising Stars Duel

Even though Andre Drummond took home the (broken) Rising Stars Challenge MVP trophy, the game belonged to each team’s top scorers, Dion Waiters and Tim Hardaway Jr. The two squared off in the second half and unleashed a back-and-forth that made up for a flat opening session.

Hardaway Jr. scored 36 to lead Team Webber, shooting 12-of-23 and 7-for-16 from beyond the arc. Waiters was more efficient with his 31 (10-of-14 and 4-for-6 from deep), and his team won, but they both added some cajun spice to the game. We give the edge to Waiters, though. He put Hardaway on his butt just like the elder Hardaway probably used to on the driveway. We know James Harden was excited.

Then Waiters drained the three.

(video via NBA Highlights)

