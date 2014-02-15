Dion Waiters Puts Tim Hardaway Jr. On Skates In Rising Stars Duel

02.15.14 4 years ago

Even though Andre Drummond took home the (broken) Rising Stars Challenge MVP trophy, the game belonged to each team’s top scorers, Dion Waiters and Tim Hardaway Jr. The two squared off in the second half and unleashed a back-and-forth that made up for a flat opening session.

Hardaway Jr. scored 36 to lead Team Webber, shooting 12-of-23 and 7-for-16 from beyond the arc. Waiters was more efficient with his 31 (10-of-14 and 4-for-6 from deep), and his team won, but they both added some cajun spice to the game. We give the edge to Waiters, though. He put Hardaway on his butt just like the elder Hardaway probably used to on the driveway. We know James Harden was excited.

Then Waiters drained the three.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

(video via NBA Highlights)

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TAGS2014 NBA All Star Weekend2014 Rising Stars ChallengeALL STARDimeMagDion WaitersTim Hardaway Jr.

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP