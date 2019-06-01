Duke’s Cam Reddish Will Reportedly Have Surgery Before The NBA Draft

Getty Image

The NBA Draft is fast approaching, and now that we have some clarity on the draft order, we can funnel our energy toward speculating wildly on which team will select which player and when and why.

The Duke alums, of course, are leading the charge, with potentially three players set to be selected in the lottery. Zion Williamson is the runaway favorite to go to New Orleans with the top overall pick, but teammates R.J. Barrett and Cam Reddish are projected to be coveted prospects as well.

Our most recent mock draft has Barrett possibly going to the Knicks with the No. 3 pick (though the Knicks have hilariously considered trading down in the draft), and Reddish potentially heading to Atlanta to join a young core headlined by Trae Young and John Collins. Teams might be wary, however, after the latest report that he’ll have to undergo surgery before the draft to repair a lingering issue.