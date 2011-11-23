Duke Is Unbeatable In Maui; Metta World Peace Challenges MJ To A Game Of 1-On-1

If Duke played all of their games out in Maui, they might end up as the greatest college team ever. Yesterday they added to their all-time perfect record (14-0) there and clinched a spot in the championship game, beating Michigan 82-75. Living and dying by the three is the way of the college game now, and however unpredictable it might be, Duke is the best at it. It came through for them again. Michigan needed a perfect night of basketball, but they certainly didn’t get it during the first half. Tim Hardaway Jr., for all the praise we’ve been giving him, was terrible for most of the night. The Devils shut him out in the first half and built up a double-digit lead that withstood any comebacks the Wolverines countered with in the second frame. The Jr. Mr. Two-Step dropped 19 in the second half, but none of them came when Michigan really need them. Once they fell behind, it was too much to ask. Then with Austin Rivers (20 points) and Seth Curry (17 points on seven shots) hitting one back-breaking trey after another, it became a typical frustrating Duke win (for those of you out there that hate them): never quite dominant, but always in control … Wesley Witherspoon nearly had to swim home. Memphis and Tennessee had battled through 40 minutes and then two overtimes before the senior traveled off a turnover (thinking the game was over) and inadvertently gave the Vols a second opportunity to tie it up and force a third OT. But the Tigers survived Jeronne Maymon‘s (CRAZY night for him: 32 points, 20 rebounds) fallaway to end it, and walked out with a 99-97 thrilling double-OT win. Watching the Tigers, we get the feeling they’re going to be up and down all season. Sometimes they look incredible. Other times, you can tell coach Josh Pastner wants to start hitting people over the head. That sort of explains how they blew a 16-point first half lead and then a 10-point lead late in regulation. They’re like the college version of the Suns. One minute everyone looks good. The next they are all bumbling around like Robin Lopez on offense. Still, Antonio Barton (21 points) and Will Barton (25 points, 11 rebounds) were both beasts … UNC, Louisville, Baylor, Wisconsin, Kansas, Pittsburgh and Missouri (by 39 over No. 18 Cal) all won … We know they aren’t known as a powerhouse school, but watch out for Missouri. They’re 5-0, they’re quick, fast, explosive and unselfish. They don’t really have one star but everyone brings it and they literally murdered previously unbeaten Cal in the championship of CBE Classic … Metta World Peace went off on Twitter. He wants Michael Jordan, wants him one-on-one and is willing to put his livelihood at stake: one game, the former player versus the former Artest, for the right to either extend or end the lockout. Could World Peace beat the old man? He certainly think so, tweeting stuff like Micheal I would beat u blind folded with a subway sandwich in one hand with headphones on listening to boni jovi remix feat… Mobb deep and Micheal Jordan I challenge you I’ll spot you 20 and a bag of cheetos If I win end lockout Keep the cheetos and even Actually I rather play dr jay. Jordan too easy. Not to mention Latrell spreewell. Lmao. Easy win. So random. Imagine if they did hit up a park and get this thing popping. Would MJ still win even though he’s out of shape and has a Hitler ‘stache? Or would Metta just break some of his ribs again? Hey, if Bryon Russell can’t get a one-on-one audience with His Airness, we doubt World Peace can either … Speaking of Mobb Deep, they’re back. Their newest release just dropped – Black Cocaine – and yesterday we gave you their 10 best basketball warm-up tracks … While his publicist hit us up to let us know that J.R. Smith‘s MRI results on his leg went well, and showed he pulled a muscle in his calf, there are some bad rumors circulating about his experience over there. Doctors are expecting him to be back to 100 percent by Friday, and Smith says through his publicist that he’s enjoying his experience and team in China. Smith also said he’s ready for a great season and would like to thank his fans worldwide for the continuous support during this time. So he says. There were rumors yesterday that Smith told his Chinese team he was sick and couldn’t make practice, and then they caught him shopping at the mall … Interesting question someone breached with us yesterday: Is Jimmer Fredette going to be the NBA’s version of Tim Tebow? You know, the decent white dude everyone is completely obsessed with to the point that we end up talking about him more than anyone else? … Baron Davis and Tina Thompson are collaborating on a charity event called “For the City” that’ll include schedule players like Davis, Thompson, Trevor Ariza, DeMar DeRozan, Nick Young, Craig Smith, Chase Budinger, Dorell Wright, Jason Collins, Jarron Collins, Darren Collison, Amir Johnson, Arron Afflalo, Paul Pierce, James Harden and Russell Westbrook. Tickets are currently on sale for the 4 p.m. November 27th start at L.A. Southwest City College … That’s not the only interesting game coming up. Jamal Crawford is hosting his own event on Dec. 15 at Hec Ed at the University of Washington. Tickets are already on sale for anyone who wants to see Crawford, Brandon Jennings, John Wall, LaMarcus Aldridge, Baron Davis, Kevin Durant, Jeff Green, DeMar DeRozan, Isaiah Thomas, Spencer Hawes, Nate Robinson, Terrence Williams, Jason Terry, Nick Collison and Brandon Roy ball out … And so much for Deron Williams struggling overseas. He’s turned it around. In his last game, he only went for 50 points on 17-23 shooting with seven threes and only two turnovers … We’re out like “Hip Hop.”
it sucks how athlete’s who go to no-name schools or schools not recognized as top basketball institutions don’t get as much credit for their accolades. it’s reasonably understandable, but it’s the reason why big name schools may have a flux of reliable/talented guards (duke), although that is the point on any team to do so.
America! No matter what you talk about, you always have to bring race in the issue…
It ain’t racist if your talking about whites…
…it’s just expected.
Kendall Marshall had another 15 assists last night. Ho hum.
Some kid wrote a piece on Dime today, referring to Bryon Russell as Byron. I know it’s not a big deal it’s just Bryon Russell but c’mon.
Jordan will still bust up Peace’s world. Metta would just get charged with prolonging the lockout .
i don’t know if jordan would “bust up” peace’s ass but he’d win in a more “methodical” way
Does anyone else just wish that Ron Retest would sit down and STFU?
Seriously
Look at how old Jordan is. I’m sure in an open gym he would still amaze people. He would literally have the “old man’s game” working for him. C’mon, Jordan is almost 50. Maybe at 38 his moves would create space but I’m more inclined to believe he would be sluggish.
Yeah, yeah, your jumper never leaves you… hopefully Ron Artest wouldn’t be leaving him open for set shots while playing 1-on-1.
Artest/World Peace 12-10. Then he would proceed to change his name to Jeffrey M. Jordan or Callme Da Goat.
Don’t think Jimmer will be a Tebow type. Tebow is a QB who can’t throw.
Jimmer is a scorer who can shoot. Shooting always translates from the collegiate level to the pros.
But the one things you can’t take away from Tebow is that he’s 4-1, he’s a winner despite the fact he can’t throw that well.
Not sure if Jimmer can will his team to a victory, especially with Tyreke and Marcus Thornton both needing the ball in their hands to be effective.
If you are looking for the NBAs version of Tebow, look no further than Tyler Hansbrough. Both had success in college, the light skinned versions of Casper, got drafted late(r) because they had short arms or do weird things with their arms, and they both play under team presidents who are arguably the best at their respective positions. I haven’t seen a picture of Tyler’s girlfriend [Bieber! hop to it] but I’m sure Mr. Tebow has the advantage in that department. Both are old-school throwback players, not these West-coast/3pt shooting QBs/PFs. They aren’t flashy but could have a great game with oddly low stats.
I don’t see how Tebow is any different from any other player. During every scouting event you hear, “He has the tools to be a great player… if he lands in the right system.” Running the option is Tebow’s system. 7-seconds or less is nash’s system. The obtuse triangle is Kobe’s system. Me first is Lebron’s regular season system. Me last is Rondo’s system.
@balooga: But we’ve had plenty of instances where a big-time shooter/scorer in college became nothing more than a specialist 3-point shooter in the NBA.
I don’t think Jimmer will ever be a star in the NBA, rather someone who scores 12-15 a night and is somewhat of a specialist.
I do agree about the Tebow/Jimmer stuff. Tebow doesn’t have great skills but can impact/change the way a game is played. Jimmer is sort of the opposite.
I think balooga meant shooting will always follow you to the pros.
Regardless of what he meant, I disagree. You still gotta be able to get good shots.
There have been plenty shooters who failed in the pros. One recent name that stands out is Adam Morrison. Collegiate gunner who, at last check, is shooting something like 36% from the field. Terrible. Was he even in the league last year?
JAY – Morrison was a scorer. Never a great shooter, but he could score. In college. Reddick can shoot but can’t score. He’ll always have the spot up shooter duty, but it’s always going to be on someone else’s dime.
Fair enough. He was more “scorer” than “shooter”.
My point was that just because you can hit a high percentage in college doesn’t guarantee you’ll get the same results in the pros. Guys are faster, bigger and stronger.
I like Jimmer, don’t get me wrong. I just don’t agree with “Shooting always translates from the collegiate level to the pros.”
“Always” means 100%, and it doesn’t ALWAYS happen. Shawn Respert is another name that comes to mind. Salim Stoudamire, Randy Rutherford, Dante Calabria, Jason Kapono, yadda yadda yadda.
We can sit here and name college shooters who didn’t pan out in the league all day. Fact is, it doesn’t happen 100% of the time.
True scoring won’t translate from the collegiate level to the pro level 100%. (Watching Morrison play for the Lakers, he doesn’t even MOVE like an athelete. The guy is a stiff)
But Jimmer was able to crossover and pull up on 3 pointers on a regular basis, as well as catch and shoot.
It took Reddick a while but he is a very serviceable/ valuable player off the bench for the Magics (who had to overpay for him, since the Bulls were going after him). I think Jimmer at the very least can be like Reddick but Jimmer has the physical tools to be better then Reddick. He is better built, better handles, doesn’t rely on others to get his shot, and can sort of create for others.
And he was taken in an extremely weak draft, so his draft position shouldn’t be held against him.
Maybe we’ll be wrong about him like we were with Stephen Curry. Most people thought Curry wouldn’t be able to keep up with the physicality of the NBA or the talent level, since he played at Davidson but he proved us all wrong. Anyways I’m rooting for Jimmer, he was fun to watch in college.
@FNf
Please don’t compare Psycho T to Tebow. Psycho T actually produces in the NBA and was not a waste of a pick. In the NFL first round picks mean the world. In the NBA no so much. Hell most teams in the late first round would rather not have that pick because it’s guaranteed money for a guy who there’s a good chance won’t be very good.
Tebow and Jimmer is a good comparison for now. Although i think Jimmer will end up being pretty good in the NBA.
Tebow and JJ Reddick seems like the more likely comparison though.
Reddick was a 4yr player at Duke and was severely over hyped and grabbed awards he didn’t deserve and was drafted in the first round as a one dimensional player. Tebow is pretty much the same exact guy.
Reddick wins games but we all know it’s because of Dwight and not because of him. Tebow wins games but its because of the defense and the wide-outs catching his shitty passes.
LOL…
Denver’s defense is in the middle of the pack at best. Their new found offense sucks the life out of a game as long as it can stay ahead of the down & distance.
NBA teams trade out of the late first because they most likely went pretty deep in the playoffs and an impact player will be hard to come by. The NFL, because of scale, will have teams trade into the late first because they really feel an impact player is to be had.
Aaron Rodgers was drafted near the same position Tebow was. You can use picks as projects. Unfortunately for Tebow, the coach that picked him soonafter got fired. What you should not do in an NBA draft is spend a lottery pick on just a hustle guy. Hustle guys can be found off the street or later in the draft.
As for your comparison, it is good enough. Tebow would have hoped to have a Reddick like career. JJ needed to learn how to play defense before getting playing time. Tebow needs to learn how to read coverage before getting playing time. That clearly won’t happen now.
pretty fuckin’ sad when all we’re talking about is white quarterbacks, rookies who’ve never played in the nba and a retired HOF’er taking on a headcase
JAY – You are in Pasadena, right? I was out in your neck of the woods today and honestly thought about trying to get you to have a beer and hash out all of the arguments because typing loses something in translation. I’d hang with you, Beib, Chi, F&F, probably That’s What’s Up too.
I think it’s a case of 30 foot range being 30 foot range. If you can pull from 30 in college, you can pull from 30 in the pro’s. If you have a money mid-range game in college, you are probably going to have a tougher time getting that shot off in the pro’s because everyone is 7′ tall.
Go easy on Tebow. The dude tries, he throws worse than he did in college, and Denver’s D is playing their asses off.
Pasadena? Nah bruh. I wish I was. It’s cold where I’m at. I wore 3 layers of clothing underneath my overcoat to work today.
I’m up in *mumble* Moromo…. I mean Toronto. Go Leafs…
If you’re ever up here for whatever reason, 1) what the fuck are you doing here, and 2) hit me up. I’ll do the same if I’m ever by your neck of the woods.
I’d hang with those you mentioned also, except maybe beib. Lol. Just kidding (half kidding). Beib’s cool, it’s just his name bugs the shit out of me. If I link with him I’d have this thought in my head like, “I can’t believe I’m linking with some lesbian dude…” Playin’…
(half playin’)
Oh yeah… and Tebow is a real life Rudy.
Rudy! Rudy! Rudy! Rudy! Rudy!