Duncan Robinson Will Reportedly Stay In Miami On A $90 Million Contract

The Miami Heat were the talk of the NBA coming into free agency with their reported interest in a Kyle Lowry sign-and-trade being the move that could set off a domino effect around the league. Of their own free agents, though, the biggest decision they were set to have to make was on sharpshooter Duncan Robinson.

Robinson averaged 13.1 points and 3.5 rebounds per game last season for Miami, and he is their most reliable three-point threat, knocking down 40.8 percent of his threes despite teams blanketing him and face-guarding him as often as possible. As a restricted free agent, most anticipated a return to Miami, but what was fascinating was pondering what the market is in this moment for a plus-plus-shooter who isn’t a particularly good defender or on-ball threat.

We got the answer to that on Monday, with Robinson reportedly agreeing to a five-year deal worth $90 million.

As noted by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Robinson’s deal has an ETO (early termination option), which effectively acts as a player option in the final season. That gives Robinson even more value, and he secures a fifth year of salary, should he want it, in the process. The price is certainly lofty when considering Robinson’s limitations, but he is one of the best shooters in the world and the Heat have unlocked his game in a way that few organizations could. People certainly seem pretty excited about it, too.

