Dwight Howard & The Lakers Are 1 Win Away From The Playoffs; The Knicks Dominate A Potential Playoff Preview

Can we speak on how Steve Blake dominated Tony Parker last night? Yes? That surprising turn of events was just a small part of a truly wacky game in Los Angeles. The Lakers beat the Spurs, 91-88, and are now just one win away (or one Jazz loss away) from making the playoffs. Dwight Howard looked like… well, someone who’d just been given his own team to control and lead. He was demonstrative, aggressive, and played loud in the post, finishing with 26 points and 17 rebounds. Blake stepped up too, scoring 18 in the first half and finishing with 23, while Parker didn’t make a shot from the field until a driving layup in the last minute of the third quarter. Yet the first three quarters felt like a pair of toddlers wrestling in the mud. It was grimy, dirty and after a few minutes, incredibly boring. Then Antawn Jamison (15 points) made three straight triples and Jodie Meeks followed them up with yet another deep bomb, and suddenly the Lakers were up nine halfway through the fourth. They rode that lead the rest of the way. … How about Tim Duncan (23 points, 10 boards) dunking on the Lakers not once, but twice in the fourth quarter? … We noted earlier how it sounds like Andrew Goudelock will be tasked with replacing Kobe Bryant in L.A. Well, ESPN’s Dave McMenamin tweeted that Goudelock has lost 15 pounds since last being with the Lakers, mostly because of dedicated training but also because he wasn’t making much money in the D-League. So he was having a lot of PB&J dinners, huh? Eating less is not exactly the best way to lose weight if you’re an athlete. Sounds like us in grad school. … Losing by 12 in South Beach probably wasn’t all that bad if you’re a Chicago fan. The loss leaves the Bulls at 43-37, a game back of Atlanta for the No. 5 seed. Yet this is one of those times everyone’s probably happy to finish with a lower seed. They wouldn’t have to face Miami until the Eastern Conference Finals, and the Pacers aren’t exactly rolling right now. … Yeah, LeBron James had 24 points, but this one was more about the other guys. Miami shot 63 percent in the first half, and then Mike Miller came out of his cage to drop a trio of enormous second half triples, the last one putting it away with less than two minutes to play. Plus, Chris Andersen (15 points) had his own little highlight show going on in the second quarter. He had a put-back dunk on the break and then a few possessions later, had a Jordan-esque reverse scooping layup that had everyone flipping out. … For the Bulls, Nate Robinson (14 points) was showing out in the second quarter as the offense basically turned into his own personal playground. Perfect timing too, as The Notorious J.V.G. had just spent the past six minutes fawning over him. Robinson also won cool points from us for rocking the “Playoff” Air Jordan 13s, while Jimmy Butler had on some TMAC 1s, ‘Bron had some of his own joints that were so shiny we thought Dada Supreme was making a comeback, and D-Wade was rocking some white-based lasered edition of the Way of Wades. … Meanwhile, we speculated on it during yesterday’s Smack, but now it’s official: Trey Burke is going to the NBA. No surprises there. There was a better chance of Chris Webber showing back up on campus than Burke after the point guard won basically every award possible this year and nearly single-handedly saved the Wolverines on a couple of occasions during the NCAAs. With the influx of incredible point guards in the NBA, there’s no way he doesn’t get picked in the lottery, and there’s no way he isn’t hit with at least 55 Damian Lillard comparisons before the draft process is over. … Keep reading to hear about why the Mavs finally get to shave their beards…
I enjoyed the Lakers game because it was dirty and had poor shooting, I get tied of teams not playing defence and everyone sinking 3’s all the time. It was good to see Duncan and Dwight trying to out muscle each other.