Dwight Howard Debuts his adidas adiPower Howard 2 Signature Shoe

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Adidas #Sneakers #Dwight Howard
02.08.12 6 years ago 2 Comments

There are few NBA players who enjoy this type of promotion more than Dwight Howard. Dude loves it. Here is DH debuting his new signature shoe, the adiPower Howard 2, that he’ll be wearing for the second half of the season.

Some specifics about the shoe:

– It’s the lightest Howard signature shoe to date, and the ALIVE cushioning
system is designed to provide optimum comfort.

– The shoe features a signature shattered glass graphic throughout as a nod to Dwight’s power. It also features Dwight’s signature on the heel, uniform number on the medial side and a Superman-inspired tongue featuring his “dh” logo.

– The adiPower Howard 2 will be available February 9th at Foot Locker, Eastbay.com and
shopadidas.com for $100.

Now let’s let Dwight walk you through the shoe his own way:

