Dwight Howard Loves Orlando; Brandon Knight Isn’t A Brand Name

We’re guessing the person at the Orlando Sentinel‘s ad department laughed it off as a crank call at first. We’d like to place an ad for Dwight Howard thanking Orlando. Ha ha, yeah right but I have to get back to work. But no, this was very real and very surreal. The money for the full-page ad in Sunday’s edition of the newspaper has probably already been cashed, but we’re of the thinking the supposed empathy behind the move would bounce like a bad check. Howard might still claim residence in Florida because of the whole no-income tax thing, but he did not want to play there anymore. He made that very, very clear. The gesture of the ad, festooned with photos of Howard in the community helping kids, is about as sweet as the candy we all know Howard loves, but it’s also just as corrosive. In fact, that shit has to eat away at a Magic fan’s insides like nothing else to see him and his people write stuff like this: “Words cannot express the love that I have for Orlando. … Although my career with the Magic has come to a close, my love for the city and the people that make it beautiful will never end.” Howard’s on the next line and wants to apologize? Ha ha. We have to get back to things that are real. … The Spurs have added to their braintrust with Scott Layden‘s hire as assistant GM, Yahoo reported this weekend. Layden’s the former GM of the Jazz from 1992-99 when of course, they went to the NBA Finals twice. Here’s where it gets interesting and why this isn’t some boring old executive note. He went to the Knicks from 1999-03 where it wasn’t quite as successful and he was behind trading away icon Patrick Ewing in 2000 to the Sonics in a trade so involved it makes Howard’s three-team deal out of Orlando look like something thrown together casually over beers. Let’s just take a second to reminisce about that 12-player, five-draft pick, four-team deal. The very best player to come out of that deal was future draft choice Jamaal Tinsley or maybe Glen Rice. Vernon Maxwell was past his prime in the deal’s timing. Wait, let’s revise that — his biggest transaction (easily the most bizarre) was trading away his COACH, Jeff Van Gundy, to Houston for, wait for it, Dijon Thompson. That’s an example of truth being stranger than fiction. But it also led to JVG leaving coaching after Houston and entering broadcasting and now we all benefit from his random asides to Mike Breen. All of that aside, Layden’s a capable guy to handle San Antonio’s scouting department. It doesn’t sound like a sexy title but SA’s scouts are responsible for some of the best drafting in the past 15 years. It’s like heading up the CIA or something, another shadowy place that gets deals done. … Read more to hear about how anonymous Brandon Knight felt.
Dwight Howard Loves Orlando; Brandon Knight Isn’t A Brand Name
uproxx 09.03.12 6 years ago
Article
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.30.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.24.18 2 weeks ago